CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

NEWARK, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that Sujal Shah, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the CymaBay Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the corporate website for 90 days

About Seladelpar

Seladelpar is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist that is in development for the treatment of the liver diseases PBC and NASH. For PBC, seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and PRIority MEdicine status from the EMA for PBC.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay’s lead development candidate, seladelpar, is a potent, selective and orally active PPARδ agonist currently in development for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune liver disease, and with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Two Phase 2 studies of seladelpar established proof-of-concept in PBC. CymaBay is currently enrolling patients in a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placEbo-coNtrolled, randomized, pHAse 3 study to evaluate the safety aNd effiCacy of sEladelpar (ENHANCE) in patients with PBC. CymaBay is also conducting a Phase 2b proof-of-concept study of seladelpar in patients with NASH.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com .

Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com .





