Altair Signs Reseller Agreement with NEC for PBS Professional™

TROY, Mich., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, has signed a global VAR agreement with multinational technology provider NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) to market and sell industry-leading HPC workload manager and job scheduler Altair PBS Professional™. As a result of the agreement, NEC has worldwide rights to bundle the PBS Professional solution with all NEC X86/Linux® systems.



/EIN News/ -- This agreement opened the door to another opportunity for Altair and NEC to collaborate on the porting of PBS Professional to support their SX-Aurora TSUBASA Vector Engine Processor. NEC will contribute code to the PBS Professional open source project, and Altair will include this enhancement in future PBS Professional commercial releases. Used by thousands of companies worldwide, PBS Professional — part of the Altair PBS Works™ workload management suite — enables engineers in HPC environments to improve productivity, optimize resource utilization and efficiency, and simplify the process of cluster workload management.



"NEC has an accomplished history of providing ‘connected' value to enterprises and their high-performance computing customers, both domestically and internationally. This partnership with Altair enables us to further expand our ‘connected' value in HPC where one-stop connectivity can be provided from the edge to the cloud," said Akio Ikeda, deputy general manager of the AI Platform Division at NEC Corporation. "By combining Altair’s workload management technology and NEC's hardware solution, we are confident that we can contribute to the realization of customers' research needs quickly, easily and flexibly."

Altair knows HPC, and PBS Professional is built for high-performance computing. Features include million-core scalability, end-to-end resilience, a flexible plugin framework, and unparalleled security. With PBS Professional you get fast, powerful scheduling with power and topology awareness and GPU/co-processor/FPGA support, plus global customer support with local experts across 25 countries.

“We’re excited to deepen Altair’s relationship with NEC by bundling PBS Professional with NEC’s X86/Linux systems,” said Piush Patel, SVP for HPC, cloud, and data intelligence partnerships at Altair. “Now NEC customers will have leading-edge workload management and job scheduling tools built right into their HPC systems.”



For more information about PBS Professional, visit www.pbsworks.com ; for the PBS Professional open source project, visit www.pbspro.org .



