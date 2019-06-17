Pan African University, educating a new generation of Pan-African En-trepreneurial Solutioners: 2019 Student Call now open

The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES) (www.PAUWES.dz) in Tlemcen, Algeria provides higher education and applied research in the fields of water, energy and climate change – an important contribution to sustainable development in Africa. The admission process for its Master programs in water and energy (both engineering and policy tracks) starting in September 2019 is now open. All AU citizens (including diaspora) are encouraged to apply, particularly women and candidates from Southern, Central, and Northern Africa.

Building a prosperous and stable Africa calls for a new generation of African leaders capable of and committed to facing the vast challenges of the continent. These challenges include water scarcity, renewable energy, and climate change. The Pan African University (PAU), a key initiative of the African Union Commission, is dedicated to this mission. The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES) is hosted by the University of Tlemcen in Algeria. Since its establishment in 2014, 278 students from 34 countries across Africa have enrolled, and by now 152 students have been successfully graduated from its programs. “PAUWES is a prototype of the Africa of tomorrow, for which we are laying the foundations,” said Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, during his official visit to PAUWES in 2018. PAUWES benefits from the support of the host country of Algeria and the key and thematic partner Germany.

“United in our diversity, proud of the Pan African University as a symbol of Africa United. Diversity and Pan Africanism are our strength” Said Prof. Zerga during the Africa Day celebration 2019.

Today, PAUWES offers four distinct two-year Master programs. Students striving to be future engineers have the choice between the Master of Science (MSc) in Water Engineering and the MSc in Energy Engineering. Students interested in policy-making and governance can choose between the MSc in Water Policy and Energy Policy. PAUWES recently revised the curricula to ensure that the study programmes are practice-oriented and students obtain the skills needed to tackle the challenges of the future.). The language of instruction is English, and students have the opportunity to study French at the onset of the program.

PAUWES strives to balance theory and practice through national, continental and international internships, case studies, and field trips. To provide the students with specific technical skills in their field of interest, PAUWES offers electives (e.g. solar, wind, geothermal and biomass energies, water and sanitation, integrated water resource management, policy analysis or leadership). Graduates benefit from career pathways in public administration, policy-making, research, private enterprise, consulting and civil society. Access to the Institute’s international expert network, research partnerships, career-promotion programs and the forthcoming entrepreneurship centre further boosts the graduates' profiles. The Career Services Support at PAUWES aims to “not only to graduate the best of Africa. We are supporting the students to become the best graduates FOR Africa”, said Dr. Amazigh Dib, Private Sector Coordinator.

PAUWES is committed to support its students to participate in international competitions s such as the Schneider GoGreen competition and programmes such as at the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (https://bit.ly/29xGqbT), Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme as well as UN conferences. Student initiatives such as the participation in the as Solar Decathlon competition are highly welcomed at the institute in Algeria.

Under the framework of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, PAUWES places a special emphasis on recruiting and empowering female students. In the 2018 student’s selection a 50 ratio has been achieved The Institute facilitates women-focused networking events and workshops to empower young female Africans.

To further develop its vision of diversity, PAUWES also encourages applicants with disabilities and candidates from under-represented regions (Southern Africa, Central Africa, Northern Africa) to apply. All PAUWES students receive full scholarships (covering tuition and living expenses) following a competitive admission process.

Media Contact: General media enquiries Ms. Khadidja Bousmaha, Communication Officer PAUWES c/o Abou Bekr Belkaid University of Tlemcen B.P. 119, 13000 Tlemcen, Algeria Email: KhadidjaBousmaha@Gmail.com Phone +213 540 34 43 63 Tel: +213 43 41 35

Scholarship information: In English (https://bit.ly/2wYLBeA) In French (https://bit.ly/2MU6VfR)

Application: Interested students are invited to apply until 28 June 2019 under the following link: https://bit.ly/2HjF1VS

Tutorial video on how to apply: How to apply for the scholarships of the Panafrican University https://youtu.be/EvPaLXMHchI

Information about Campus (Host University, Tlemcen City): https://www.pauwes.dz/?page_id=92

Follow us: SiteWeb: www.PAUWES.dz Facebook: Facebook.com/PAUWES1/?fref=ts Twitter: @PAUWES Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pauwesinstitute/ LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/school/pauwes Youtube: PAUWES

About Pan African University: In 2008, the African Union Commission (AUC) set up the Pan African University (PAU) to strengthen higher education and research in areas that pose particular challenges for Africa. PAU addresses five thematic areas: Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation; Life and Earth Sciences (including Health and Agriculture), Governance, Humanities and Social Sciences; Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES); and Space Sciences. The thematic areas are assigned to five flagship institutes hosted by existing universities of excellence across Africa’s five geographic regions.

About PAUWES: As an integral part of the Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (including Climate Change) (PAUWES) (www.PAUWES.dz) in Tlemcen, Algeria, contributes to advancing higher education and applied research in the fields of water, energy and climate change – a key contribution to sustainable development in Africa. PAUWES, which is supported by the host country of Algeria and the German government, currently offers four Master programs in the fields of water and energy, covering both engineering and policy. For more information: www.PAUWES.dz



