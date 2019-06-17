Optimal IdM Receives 2019 SIIA CODiE Award For Best Identity & Access Security Solution

The OptimalCloud from Optimal IdM earns prestigious industry recognition from SIIA and recognized as being an innovative high-impact product in the market

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a global leader in Identity and Access Management, announced that The OptimalCloud™ has been named the Best Identity & Access Security Solution of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.



/EIN News/ -- “We are very happy about winning a CODiE Award this year. It’s great to see the OptimalCloud get this kind of recognition for the unique advantages it brings our customers,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner of Optimal IdM.

The OptimalCloud is a scalable and customizable Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that deploys easily and provides seamless and secure access to thousands of applications using single sign-on technology. The OptimalCloud offers Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and authorization from any data store, provides delegated administration and user management enablement, can be deployed in the cloud, or federated to other organizations. The OptimalCloud also comes with 24 x 7 x 365 support and a guaranteed 99.9% uptime.

“The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 44 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. 10 awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies and teams.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions as a one hundred percent managed service offering.

Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Optimal IdM has been named to the 2017 and 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management and the 2017, 2018 & 2019 list of Best IAM Solutions by PCMag. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

SIIA Communications Contact: Benjamin Price, 703.909.4034, bprice@siia.net Optimal IdM Contact: Matt Pitchford, 317-460-0250, matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com



