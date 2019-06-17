Global Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Thousand by the following Compensation Types:

Variable Compensation

Fixed Compensation

The United States and Canadian markets are further analyzed by the following Compensation Types



Variable Compensation Equipment:

Variable Series Compensation (Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC), & Static Synchronous Series Compensator (SSSC))

Variable Shunt Compensation (Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM), Static Var Compensator (SVC), & Synchronous Condenser (SC))

Variable Power Flow Controllers (Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC), Unified Power Quality Controller (UPQC), & Phase Shifting Transformer (PST))

Fixed Compensation Equipment:

Fixed Shunt Capacitors

Fixed Shunt Reactors

Fixed Series Capacitors

The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

American Superconductor (USA)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Rongxin Power Engineering (UK)

S&C Electric Company (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd. (China)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Transmission & Distribution Networks

A Rudimentary Overview

Power Companies Embracing New Technologies

FACTS

Critical for Efficient Bulk Power Transmission

Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure Benefits FACTS Market

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Impact of Global Recession in Retrospect

Market Stages Quick Recovery in 2010 and Beyond

Outlook

Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth



2. NOTEWORTHY GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

Spiraling Electricity Consumption & Subsequent Need for Increasing Electricity Generation & Transmission Creates Demand for FACTS

Opportunity Indicators

Continued Investments in Traditional Fossil Fuel Based Power Projects to Drive Demand for FACTS

Nuclear Power Continues to Find Attention

To Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Based Power Projects Augurs Well for Market

Opportunity Indicators

Soaring Popularity of Distributed Power Generation Approach Powers Growth for FACT Devices

Widespread Smart Grid Implementation Turbo Charges Growth in FACTS Market

Energy Sector Deregulation & Implications for FACTS Market

A Review

Marching from Regulated Monopoly to Deregulation

Rationale Underlying Deregulation

Deregulation: A Double-Edged Knife

Green Power

Implications for FACTS in Electric Utilities

Developing Markets to Lend Traction to Market Growth

Rural Electrification to Lend Traction in Developing Markets

Replacement & Up-gradation of Obsolete Power Systems to Spur Demand for Flexible AC Transmission Equipment

Developed Markets

Key Beneficiaries of Strong Replacement Demand

Increasing Awareness Boosts FACT Equipment Growth

Non-Utility End-User Markets to also Lend Traction to Switchgears Market

Fixed Vs. Variable Compensation Equipment: Price Trends

Growing Importance of Variable Compensation Technologies

Shift towards Variable Shunt Compensation Equipment

Cost Breakdown for FACTS

Technology Advancements & Product Developments to Boost Market Prospects

Customer Loyalty Building: Imperative for Sustenance

Key Market Share Finding



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission (FACT) Systems

An Introduction

The Technology

Emergence of FACTS

A Boost to Transmission Capacity

FACTS Devices

Based on Compensation Type

Fixed Compensation

Variable Compensation

Based on Voltage Type

High Voltage Devices

Medium Voltage Devices

Based on Connection Mode

Static Volt-Ampere-Reactive Compensators (SVCs)

Synchronous Compensators (STATCOMs)

Series Capacitors

Shunt Capacitors

Shunt Reactors

Thyristor Controlled Series Compensators (TCSCs)

Static Synchronous Series Compensator (SSSC)

Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC)

Unified Power Quality Conditioner (UPQC)

Methods to Connect FACTS with Power System

Series Compensation

FACTS for series compensation

Thyristor Switched Series Capacitor (TSSC)

Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC)

Static Synchronous Series Compensator (SSSC)

Other Series Compensation

Shunt Compensation

Shunt Capacitive Compensation

Shunt Inductive Compensation

Types of Shunt Compensation

Mechanically Switched Capacitor

Static VAR Compensator

Thyristor Controlled Reactor

Thyristor Switched Capacitor

Static Synchronous Compensator

Benefits of FACTS

Optimized Transmission System Utilization

Maximize Grid Capacity

Maximized System Availability and Reliability

Maximized Supply Quality

Enhanced Grid Stability

Minimized Impact on Environment

Maximize Cost-Benefit Ratio

FACTS Applications

Steady State Applications

FACTS Correcting Steady-State Issues

Improve Load Margin

Improve ATC Value

Optimizing Power Flow

Minimize Congestion

Control Voltage and Reactive Power

Transient and Post Transient State Applications

FACTS Correcting Dynamic Issues

Enhance Transient Stability

Dynamic Control of Voltage for Contingencies

Dampen Oscillation

Eliminate Sub-Synchronous Resonance (SSR)

STATCOMs and SVCs Applications

Limitations of FACTS

Generations of FACTS

First Generation of FACTS (SVC)

First Generation of FACTS (TCSC)

Second Generation of FACTS (STATCOM)

Third Generation of FACTS (UPFC)



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Siemens Gets STATCOM Solutions Supply Order from Power Grid Corporation

GE and Alstom Form Joint Venture, Grid Solutions



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 14 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 24)

The United States (5)

Canada (1)

Japan (2)

Europe (8) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (2) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjlyo5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electricity



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.