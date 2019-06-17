Stadium Security Market to Reach US$ 16057.6 Mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8% | | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Stadium Security Market Research Report Include Honeywell International Inc., Avigilon Corporation, BOSCH Security Systems, AxxonSoft, Intel Corporation, Genetec Inc., Rapiscan Systems, Dallmeier, and CISCO Systems Inc. among others.

Pune, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing number of sports events and concerts in stadiums is aiding expansion of the global Stadium Security Market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Stadium Security Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” published the above information. The report offers exclusive insights into the market. The rising importance on public safety and security in stadiums is gaining importance across the world. This is compelling stadium owners to install well-equipped solid security system such as metal detectors, intrusion alarm systems, access control systems, CCTV cameras, and fire alarm systems. Over the past few years some unfortunate incidents have taken place in stadiums. Taking this into consideration, the stadium management decided to install facial recognition systems and restrict entry of troublemakers.

Avigilon Corporation, AxxonSoft, BOSCH Security Systems, and Honeywell International Inc. Leading the Global Stadium Security Market in Terms of Revenue





According to the report, the global market was valued at US$ 6,236.9 Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16,057.6 Mn by 2025. In addition to this, the global market is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.



Stadium Seating Capacity Ranging from 30000-50000 Exhibits 13.4% CAGR

As per seating capacity, stadiums with capacity between 30000 and 50000 are anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. Furthermore, this range is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.4% driven by rising number of events and concerts. On the other hand, stadiums with a capacity of less than 30000 seats are projected to account for the highest share in the global market. However, this segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.



North America with Rising Number of Terrorist Attacks to Emerge Dominant

North America is expected to lead the global Stadium Security Market in the forecast years. Predominantly, Canada and the U.S are on constant risk of terrorist attacks, which compels the stadium owners to adopt stadium security solutions. The market in this region was valued at US$ 2486.3 Mn as per revenue in 2017. Rapid technological advancements in stadium security systems and growing demand for maintaining stadium infrastructure are driving the market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain an impressive share in the forecast years. The region is witnessing several national and international sports events, which is creating attractive growth opportunities for the market. In addition to this, stadium management is adopting stadium security technologies in order to engage their spectators at stadiums. With the emergence of advanced technology, construction of smart stadiums is being carriedout in this region. This is further expected to fuel demand for public address system for the effective crowd management.

Integration of IoT in Stadium Security Systems to Support Growth

A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights said, “Technological advancements such as adoption of internet of things (IoT) in stadium security systems is expected to enhance the spectator experience.” He added, “Upgradation of stadium security plan can offer a convenient and personalized experience to spectators and simultaneously ensures complete security.” Moreover, IoT adoption helps in the effective management of stadium infrastructure, contributing towards the growth of the market.

﻿Competitive Rivalry Among Players Spikes Installation of Advanced Stadium Security Tools

Increasing terrorist threats and pressing need for ensuring public safety are compelling companies to develop innovative and smart stadium security measures. To gain an edge over strong competition, several leading players are installing stadium security systems at some major stadiums to maintain their position in the global market. For instance, Vodafone is projected to design a smart stadium security system for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The market position of companies is determined based on the number of tenders they receive from sports government agencies.

The top ten players covered two-third of the share in the global market in 2017.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Avigilon Corporation

AxxonSoft

BOSCH Security Systems

Genetec Inc.

Dallmeier

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Rapiscan Systems

CISCO Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation among others.



﻿Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

Major Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Global Market Overview Key Market Indicators Macro and Micro Economic Factors Emerging Market Trends Industry SWOT Analysis





Global Stadium Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Definitions Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components Hardware (Biometrics, Smoke Detectors, Metal Detectors, Camera Systems, Others) Software & Services



Market Analysis, Insightsand Forecast – By Seating Capacity Less Than 30000 30000 – 50000 More Than 50000



Market Analysis, Insightsand Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America





Competitive Landscape

Company Profile



