Voyager Therapeutics Announces Restructured Gene Therapy Relationship with Sanofi Genzyme and Portfolio Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced a restructuring of its gene therapy relationship with Sanofi Genzyme. Under the terms of the agreement, Voyager gains worldwide rights to the VY-HTT01 Huntington’s disease program and ex-U.S. rights to the VY-FXN01 Friedreich’s ataxia program. The ex-U.S. rights to VY-FXN01 are, in turn, transferred from Voyager to Neurocrine Biosciences under the terms of the collaboration agreement between Voyager and Neurocrine Biosciences announced in January 2019. Additionally, Sanofi Genzyme obtains exclusive option rights to select novel AAV capsids owned or controlled by Voyager for exclusive use for up to two non-central nervous system (non-CNS) indications.

“Our alliance with Sanofi Genzyme has been foundational for Voyager as we optimized the development of capsids, transgenes and gene therapy delivery,” said Andre Turenne, president and chief executive officer of Voyager. “We look forward to this new stage of the relationship and to advancing our programs and research efforts for patients with severe neurological diseases.”

In consideration of the rights returned, Voyager has agreed to make a $10 million upfront payment to Sanofi Genzyme. This upfront payment is partially offset by a $5 million payment from Neurocrine Biosciences to Voyager to facilitate the transfer of the ex-U.S. rights to VY-FXN01 from Voyager to Neurocrine Biosciences. An additional $10 million milestone payment is due to Sanofi Genzyme from Voyager upon filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application for VY-HTT01 or, if applicable, certain backup compounds for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. Preclinical studies are underway with VY-HTT01 which, if successful, are expected to support a potential filing of an IND application in late 2019.

In connection with the restructuring of the gene therapy relationship with Sanofi Genzyme, and to focus its resources on the now wholly owned Huntington’s disease program and additional new discovery efforts, Voyager intends to seek a partner to advance its preclinical program for SOD1 ALS. Given this portfolio decision, Voyager no longer expects to file an IND application for VY-SOD102 in 2019.

“We are committed to discovering and developing life-changing gene therapies for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. Concentrating our efforts on HD and other promising new neurological targets will enhance our ability to achieve our maximum impact,” said Omar Khwaja, chief medical officer of Voyager. “We remain enthusiastic about the prospects for the SOD1 program and other potential program opportunities for ALS.”

The companies have agreed to terminate Sanofi Genzyme’s option rights and joint efforts under the original 2015 collaboration agreement and amend and restate a separate agreement focused on the discovery and development of novel AAV capsids for use in programs to be developed and commercialized by Sanofi Genzyme. The terms of the restructured relationship are summarized below:

Sanofi Genzyme’s options to acquire U.S. co-commercialization rights and ex-U.S. development and commercialization rights to VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease are terminated. Voyager now holds worldwide rights to VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.



Sanofi Genzyme’s option to acquire ex-U.S. development and commercialization rights to the VY-FXN01 Friedreich’s ataxia program is terminated. Ex-U.S. rights to this program are transferred from Voyager to Neurocrine Biosciences as provided under an amended collaboration agreement between Voyager and Neurocrine Biosciences.



Sanofi Genzyme’s option to acquire development and commercialization rights to a future Voyager CNS orphan program is terminated.



The collaboration between Voyager and Sanofi Genzyme concerning spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is terminated, and intellectual property rights under the collaboration to the SMA program are returned or exclusively licensed to Sanofi Genzyme.



Voyager has agreed to make a $10 million upfront payment to Sanofi Genzyme and an additional $10 million milestone payment to Sanofi Genzyme upon the potential filing of an IND application for VY-HTT01 or, if applicable, certain backup compounds for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. Voyager has also agreed to pay low-single-digit royalties to Sanofi Genzyme on Voyager’s worldwide net sales of such product candidate for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.



Voyager grants to Sanofi Genzyme exclusive options to select Voyager-owned or controlled AAV capsids from Voyager’s novel AAV capsid development efforts for exclusive use in up to two non-CNS indications. In connection with any potential exercise by Sanofi Genzyme of such options, Voyager is entitled to receive option exercise payments, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, and low- to mid-single-digit royalties on worldwide net sales of products containing licensed capsids.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich’s ataxia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Voyager, please visit the company’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations: Allison Dorval Chief Financial Officer 857-856-4145 investors@voyagertherapeutics.com Voyager Media: Sheryl Seapy W2Opure 949-903-4750 sseapy@purecommunications.com



