The World Market for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) 2019 with Annual Estimates & Forecasts Through 2016-2024
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan
- Bayer
- Novartis
- Noven Pharmaceuticals
- Novo Nordisk
- Orion Pharma
- Pfizer
- TherapeuticsMD
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy
The HRT Controversy - An Insight
Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of HRT
Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society
IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT
The HRT Controversy Evolution in the New Millennium
The Regional Divide
Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver
New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs
Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions
Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market
The Premarin Saga
Health Risks Tarnish Premarin's Image
Better Safety Profile for Duavee - A Shot in the Arm for Pfizer
Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan's HRT Portfolio
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for New Medicines
Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective
Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities
Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?
Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest
Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check
Select Botanical Treatments Studied for Menopause Symptoms Treatment and Identified Risks and Limitations
EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating Menopausal Symptoms
The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs
Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to Synthetic HRT?
List of Bio-identical Products Used in Conventional HRT
Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues with Bioidentical HRT
Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag
Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?
What Makes Estriol Work?
Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety
Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US
Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects
Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?
Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies
4. THERAPY PROFILE - A REVIEW OF SELECT RECENT STUDIES CONDUCTED
Study Shows Hormone Therapy Potentially Eases Depression
Higher Risk of Breast Cancer with Combined-HRT than with Oestrogen-Only HRT
New Meta-Analysis Positively Links Ovarian Cancer to Use of HRT, Albeit Modest
HRT for Reducing Belly Fat
HRT for Women who are Cancer Survivors
Nanotechnology for HRT - New Drug under Development Eyes Better Absorption and Safety
HRT Not Recommended for Postmenopausal Women for Preventing Chronic Conditions
Bioidenticals versus Synthetic Hormone Replacement Therapy Agents
Studies at University of Sydney Researchers Reveal the Safety of Short-Term Unopposed Estrogens
US Researchers Reveal HRT Risks May be Dependent on Weight and Other Factors
Studies Prove HRT to Lower Risk of Pancreatic Cancer
University of Texas Reveal HRT Linked to Risks of Kidney Stones
Researchers at the Sundsvall Hospital Demonstrate Increased Incidence of Cataract Development in Women Undergoing HRT
Researchers at University of Southern California Demonstrate Estrogen Replacement Therapies Lower Stress Levels in Older Women
Studies at Uppsala University Hospital Demonstrate HRT is Associated with Improved Muscle Functioning in Postmenopausal women
Finnish Study Reveals HRT Usage Assist in the Treatment of Hot Flashes in Post-Menopausal Women
Study Reveals HRT to Reduce Dementia Risk among Postmenopausal Women
HRT and Alzheimer's Risk - A UW Study Tries to Find Facts
MHT has Positive Impact on Heart Structure and Functioning-A Queen Mary University Study Reveals
French Study Reveals Hormone Replacement Pills May Affect Gall Bladder
HRT and Stroke Risk
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What are Hormones?
What is Menopause?
Menopause Symptoms and Complaints
Introduction to Hormone Replacement Therapy
HRT Products
Estrogen
Progestins
Types of HRT
Why HRT?
Milestones and Downfalls in the Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market
Contraindications of HRT
Historical Progression
Advantages and Disadvantages of Using HRT
Benefits of Hormone Therapy
Relief from Vasomotor Symptoms
Vaginal Symptoms
Improvement in Sexual Functioning
Urinary Health
Management of Variations in Body Weight/Mass
Ensuring Quality of Life
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Mellitus (DM)
Impact on Overall Mortality
Treatment of Premature Menopause
Risks Involved in Hormone Therapy
Hormone Therapies in HRT and their Effect
Potential Benefits and Risks of HRT in Menopausal Symptoms
Common and Less Common Side Effects of Using Estrogen-alone, Progesterone-alone or Combination Therapies
Potential Issues
Cardiovascular Problems
Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)
Stroke
Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)
Endometrial Cancer
Breast Cancer
Estrogen-Progestogen Therapy
Estrogen Therapy
Lung Cancer
Depression and Mood Swings
Ovarian Cancer
Routes of Administration
Systemic Treatment
Pills
Advantages and Disadvantages of Oral HRT
Vaginal Estrogen Ring
Transdermal Estrogen Skin Patches
Localized Treatment
Vaginal Estrogen Tablets
Estrogen Creams
Intrauterine Progestin System (IUS)
Lower Dose Vaginal Estrogen Ring
Vaginal Progesterone Gel
Implants
Advantages and Disadvantages of HRT Implants
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)
Historical Background
More Claims than Evidence
Other Alternatives
Prescription Medication
Gabapentin
Clonidine
SNRIs and SSRIs
Botanicals
Black Cohosh
Phytoestrogens (Isoflavones)
Other Botanical Products
Non-botanical Supplements
Mind/Body therapies
Exercise and Diet
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Approvals
TherapeuticsMD Receives Approval from FDA for TX-001HR: BIJUVA
TherapeuticsMD Announces the availability of Imvexxy 4 mcg for Commercial Use
TherapeuticsMD Obtains FDA approval for TX-004HR: IMVEXXY
Teva Launches Authorized Generic of Estrace Cream in the United States
Teva Introduces Generic Axiron in the United States
Teva Launches Generic Vagifem in the United States
MSD Introduces Duavive in UK for Treating Oestrogen-deficiency Symptoms in Post-menopausal Women
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Juniper Pharmaceuticals Signs Licensing Agreement with Dar Bioscience for Intravaginal Ring (IVR) Platform
Teva Announces the Divesture of Global Women's Health to CVC Capital Partners
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Newer Trials Negate WHI Findings and Boost HRT Market
List of Estrogen-Only HRT Drugs
List of Progestin-Only HRT Drugs
List of Combination Estrogen and Progestin HRT Drugs
List of Combination Estrogen and Hormone HRT Drugs
The Menopause Opportunity
Ethnic Differences Exist in Menopausal Symptoms
Increasing Preference for Topical Vaginal Products
Rising Interest in Low-Dose Hormone Therapies to Lead Market Growth
FDA Appealed to Make Changes to Boxed Warnings on Low-Dose Vaginal Estrogen to Drive Adoption
Low-Dose Hormone Replacement Therapy Formulations of Estrogens and Estrogen-Progestin Combinations Available in the United States
Bioidenticals Gaining Attention in the US Market
Custom Compounded Bioidenticals
Growing Pharmacy Compounding of HRT Raises Concerns; DQSA Puts Shackles
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Canada - The Birth Place of Estrogens
Current Market Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growing Demand for Topical and Transdermal HRT
European Medicines Agency Imposes New Restrictions on Linoladiol HN and Linoladiol N Estradiol Creams
B. Market Analytics
8.3.1 France
A. Market Analysis
A Peek into the HRT Prescription Practices in France
B. Market Analytics
8.3.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.3.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.3.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Post-Menopausal Symptoms in British Women
British Menopause Society and Women's Health Concern Revises Recommendations on HRT
List of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Products Available in the UK
List of HRT Products Available in the UK by Format
New Guidelines from NHS May Improve Uptake of HRT
B. Market Analytics
8.3.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
HRT Prescription Status in Spain
B. Market Analytics
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.4 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.5 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (12)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Middle East (1)
