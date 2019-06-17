Global Siding Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2022 - Focus on Brick Siding, Fiber Cement Siding, Stucco/EIFS Siding, Vinyl Siding, Wood Siding, & Other Siding Materials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding Industry: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Siding Industry in Million Square Feet by the following Product Segments:

Brick Siding

Fiber Cement Siding

Stucco/EIFS Siding

Vinyl Siding

Wood Siding

Other Siding Materials

The report profiles 113 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Alumasc Group Plc (UK)

Associated Materials, Inc (USA)

Alside, Inc. (USA)

Gentek Building Products Inc. (USA)

BlueScope (Australia)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Certain Teed Corporation (USA)

Designer Panel Systems (Australia)

Etex (Belgium)

Forterra Building Products Limited (UK)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (USA)

James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

Kaycan Ltd. (USA)

Kingspan Panels (USA)

LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (USA)

NCI Building Systems (USA)

American Building Components (USA)

Metal Building Components Inc. (USA)

National Cladding Wales Ltd. (UK)

Nichiha Corporation (Japan)

Palagio Engineering Srl (Italy)

Peter L. Brown Co. (USA)

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Royal Building Products (Canada)

Ruukki Construction (Finland)

Sto Corp. (USA)

Toray ACE Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Wienerberger AG (Austria)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Siding: An Introductory Prelude

Growing Importance of Building Architecture Drives Significance of Siding

Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth

China Evolves into Most Important Market

Developed Regions Remain Prominent Consumers

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects



Competitive Scenario

Siding: A Highly Fragmented Market

Leading Fiber-Cement Siding Brands

Allura Plycem

Nichiha

James Hardie

GAF

Product Promotion & Distribution: Key Focus Areas

Internet & Digital Technologies Gain Traction in Product Promotion



2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Growth in the World Construction Industry Spells Opportunities

Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market

Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing

Rapid Urbanization: The Cornerstone for Growth

Expanding Middle Class & Their Aspirational Lifestyles

Surging Commercial Real Estate Investments

Soaring Investments on Hospitality & Leisure Projects

Rising Standards of Living

Brick Siding: The Largest Product Segment

Wider Color Palette Drives Consumer Interest in Stucco Siding

Fiber Cement Siding Gains Widespread Acceptance

Vinyl Siding Emerges as Fastest Growing Product Segment

Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding

Rust-Resistance Properties of Metal Siding Find Fervor in Coastal Regions

Issues & Challenges

Fire Safety Emerges as Key Concern

Growing Use of Glass for Exterior Walls



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

Color and Styling Innovations in the Siding Industry

LP's SmartSide Siding Gains Huge Popularity

Hardie Fiber Cement Siding: Another Major Innovation

Issues Related to Repainting

Kaycan Ocean Park Ultra Vinyl Lap Siding

Kaycan Montebello Vinyl Log Siding

Fiber-Cement Lap Siding and Panels

New Siding Products with Improved Design and Durability

Nearly Natural

Catching Rays

Smarter Siding

Three-toned Stone

Estate-the Royal Offering

Game-changing Ultimate Clip

Aesthetically Advanced and Easy-to-Install Products Grab Attention



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition

Classification by Type of Material

Wood

Vinyl

Aluminum

Stucco

Plywood

Classification by Type of Siding

Prominent and Most Preferred Types of Siding

Vinyl Siding: A Benefits Loaded Siding

Application

Advantages

Issues Associated with the Use of Vinyl Siding

Insulated Vinyl Siding

Fiber Cement Siding

Prime Advantages of Fiber Cement Siding

Disadvantages

Fiber Cement Siding Vis--vis Vinyl Siding

Other Common Types of Siding

Wood Siding

Application

Disadvantages

Brick Siding

Stucco Siding

Application

Advantages

Disadvantages

Metal Siding

Steel Siding

Aluminum Siding

Advantages

Disadvantages

Shakes Siding

Shingles Siding

Veneers Siding

Rectangular Plank Siding

Clapboard Siding

Channel Cladding or Siding

Liquid Siding

Comparison of Siding Styles by Select Parameters

Potential Siding Issues that Indicate Need for Attention

Key Factors to be Considered for Selection of Siding Material

Some of the Siding Styles

Horizontal Lap Siding

Board and Batten Siding



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/LAUNCHES

Royal Building Products Unveils Elm Grove Vinyl Siding Portfolio

Sherwin-Williams Launches Rejuvenate Siding Restoration Coating

Alside Introduces New Colors for Coventry by Alside Vinyl Siding Offering

AZEK Rolls Out Advanced Reinforced Polymer Composite Siding

Royal Rolls Out New Vinyl & Aluminum Product Lines



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Boral Snaps Up Headwaters

Wienerberger to Acquire Columbus Brick Company

Wienerberger Snaps Up Rben's Reetz Clay Block Plant

Wienerberger Bags Regulatory Approval for Brenner Brick Plant Acquisition

Wienerberger to Acquire Brikston Construction Solutions

Westlake Chemical Acquires Axiall

Axiall to Divest Window & Door Profiles Business to OpenGate Capital

Alside Opens New Supply Center in New Brunswick

Boral and Forterra Brick to Launch North American Bricks Joint Venture

LIXIL Launches Consolidated Marketing Division

Boral Establishes Boral Australia Division

Boral to Divest Stake in Boral CSR Bricks Joint Venture to CSR

Etex Inaugurates New Fibre Cement Boards Plant in Indonesia

Novik Takes Over Exteria Building Products

Gulfside Supply Acquires assets of Jordan Wholesale

American Building Components Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 113 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134)

The United States (79)

Canada (13)

Japan (3)

Europe (33) France (2) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (11) Italy (4) Rest of Europe (11)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

Latin America (1)



