Global Seafood Market Forecasts 2019-2022: Eco-Labeled Products in Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Seafood, 2019: Analysis & Outlook Through 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Seafood in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments: Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured.



The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Amalgam Enterprises (India)

Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)

Cooke Aquaculture, Inc. (Canada)

Dongwon Group (South Korea)

Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile)

Faroe Seafood (Faroe Islands)

Handy Seafood, Inc. (USA)

Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd (South Korea)

High Liner Foods Incorporated (Canada)

Lyons Seafoods Limited (UK)

Marine Harvest ASA (Norway)

Princes Ltd. (UK)

Sajo Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Shanghai Fisheries General Corporation Group (China)

Stolt Sea Farm (Spain)

Surapon Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Tassal Group Limited (Australia)

Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)

Tri Marine International, Inc. (USA)

Trident Seafoods Corporation (USA)

Young's Seafood Limited (UK)

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs

Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather

Key Market Traits in a Nutshell

Longstanding Growth Variables

Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes

Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability

A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500- 1000, 200-500, and Less than 200 Milligrams

The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth

Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood

Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

Convenience Products Enter Retail Market

Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention

Eco-Labeled Products in Demand

Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels

Online and E-Commerce Platforms: The New Retailing Medium

Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/Preserved Seafood

Canned Seafood Witnesses Volume Expansion

Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth

Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth

High Value Fish: Major Revenue Contributors

Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment

Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures

Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects

New Generation Processing Machines

Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem

Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

Mislabeled Seafood

Inadequate Fishing Policies

Poor Storage Facilities

Health Related Issues

Mercury Content in Seafood

Concerns over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Harmful Impact of Farm Raised Salmon

Excessive Use of Antibiotics



4. MAJOR FISH & SEAFOOD SPECIES: GLOBAL PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE

Tuna

Salmon

Crabs

Shrimp

Lobster

Bivalves

Scallops

Clams

Seabream & Seabass

Tilapia

Cod

Pollock

Catfish

Flounder

Swordfish

Rainbow Trout

Squid

Blue and Striped Marlin

Bluefish

Artic Char

Orange Roughy

Mahi Mahi

Hoki



5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD TRADE: AN OVERVIEW

Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities

Regional Demand & Supply Imbalances Drives Growth in Seafood Trade

Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes

Key Seafood Exporting and Importing Countries by Select Seafood Category



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Seafood: A Prelude

Types of Seafood

Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood

Frozen Seafood

Preserved/Prepared Seafood

Cured Seafood

Packaging & Labeling

Fresh Seafoods

Frozen Seafoods

Storing and Thawing

IQF Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Seafood Categories

Canned Seafoods

Coated Products

Uncoated Products



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the World Seafood Market

Vendors Rely on M&A to Widen Footprint

Select M&A Deals in the World Seafood Sector (2016-2018)



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Launches

Nueva Pescanova Launches Pescanova Sea Slices

McDonald's Rolls Out Fish & Fries Extra Value Meal

Captain D's Unveils Grilled Crab Cakes Meal

Panda Express Introduces New Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp

Woolworths Rolls Out South Africa's First Retail MSC-Certified Canned Tuna

Waitrose Introduces New Range of MSC-Certified John West Canned Tuna

Long John Silver's Introduces Sweet n' Tangy Panko Butterfly Shrimp

Birds Eye Introduces Gluten-Free Fish Fillets



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Conagra Brands to Acquire Pinnacle Foods

Marine Harvest Receives Canadian Regulatory Approval for Northern Harvest Acquisition

Nomad Foods to Acquire Aunt Bessie's

Thai Union Group to Acquire Minority Stake in Thammachart Seafood Retail

Charoen Pokphand Foods Acquires Stake in Camanor Produtos Marinhos

Empresas AquaChile to Acquire Salmones Magallanes and Pesquera Eden

Benchmark Genetics to Invest in Chilean Breeding and Genetics Joint Venture

Agrosuper to Buy Friosur

Iceland Seafood International Snaps Up Oceanpath

Creation Gardens Snaps Up Bluefin Seafood

Fishpeople Seafood and Ilwaco Landing Fishermen Merge

Sealaska Acquires Majority Stake in Seattle's Odyssey Enterprises

High Liner Foods Acquires Rubicon Resources

Riverside Lobster International and Cheticamp Fisheries International Merge

Grieg Seafood, Bremnes Seashore and Vest Havbruk to Develop Tytlandsvik Aqua

OceanMind Collaborates with Royal Thai Government and Seafood Task Force

K-Fish of South Korea Commences Operations

PauaCo to Merge with Ralph's Tasmania Seafood

Alibaba Group Teams Up with Chicken of the Sea

Thai Union Europe Inks MoU with WWF to Launch a FIP in Brazil



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Seafood Market By Segment



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: A Prominent Market for Seafood

Expanding Aquaculture Market Augment Seafood Consumption Volumes

Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced

Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest

Focus on Aquaculture to Meet Seafood Demand Presents an Optimistic Future

Environmental Ramification of Growing Seafood Demand

Sales of Innovative Seafood Products Gain Momentum

Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market

Packaging and Flavors Dictate Market Preferences

Lobster Consumption Patterns Witness Drastic Change

Canned Tuna Sales Display Positive Growth

Governmental Initiatives Promote Mussels Production

Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment

Regulatory Environment

The HACCP System for Food Safety

FDA's Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) Program

Distribution Landscape

Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood

Seafood Trade Scenario in the US

The American Love for Seafood Boosts International Trade

Aquaculture Imports Compensate for Low Domestic Production

South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US

The US: Biggest Importer of Seafood from India

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Vast Access to Cold-Water Fish Drives the Canadian Seafood Sector

Increasing Price Resistance by Consumers

Employment Crisis in Canadian Seafood Industry

Distribution Landscape

B. Market Analytics



9.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Despite Declining Consumption Volume, Per Capita Fish Consumption is the Highest in Japan

Natural Calamities Lead to Reduced Output

Japan to Increase Seafood Self-Sufficiency

Expanding Market for Tuna Loins and Fillets

Japanese Salmon Market

Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After

Packaging of Fishery Products

Trade Scenario

Duty on Imports

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature Yet Growing Market

Western Europe Dominates Production and Consumption Scenario

Aquaculture to Balance Dwindling Capture Production in Europe

Sustainable Fishing: An Emerging Trend

Frozen Food Segment Witnesses Growth

Common Fisheries Policy in the European Union

Market Review by Select Species

Tuna

Herring

Salmon

Surimi

B. Market Analytics



9.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels

France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe

B. Market Analytics



9.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Germany: Largest Seafood Consumer in Europe

Established Warehouse, Processing & Distribution Infrastructure

B. Market Analytics



9.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Snapshots

Market Share Findings

B. Market Analytics



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Innovative, Convenient, and Readymade Seafood Products Drive Market Demand

Salmon Market

Canned Tuna Market

Seafood to Go Eco-friendly

Marine Fishing Industry: An Overview

Seafood Imports

B. Market Analytics



9.4.5 Spain

A. Market Analysis

Large Fleet Size of Fisheries and Aquaculture Drives Consumption in Spain

Consumption Scenario

Most Consumed Fishes

Consumption Pattern by Age Group

Consumption Pattern by Family Size

Spanish Tuna Market

B. Market Analytics



9.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Russia: A Growing Market for Seafood in the Region

Trade Scenario

B. Market Analytics



9.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Norway

A Global Exporter of Seafood

Export Supremacy

Increasing Competition from Asian Farmed Fish

Consumption

Belgium

Changing Scenario

Major Brands Marketed in Belgium

Denmark

Ireland

The Netherlands

Portugal

Sweden

Market Overview

Popular Seafood Types

Imports

Turkey

Czech Republic

Croatia

Poland

B. Market Analytics



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Seafood Market Worldwide

Capture Production Volumes on Decline

Aquaculture Sees Rapid Growth

India & China Offer Lucrative Market Expansion Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China: The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide

Aquaculture Continue to Soar

Steady Deceleration in Marine Capture Production

Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood Dominates Consumption

Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of Frozen Seafood

China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market

Tightening Regulatory Landscape

China Customs Anti-Smuggling Measures

Trade Scenario

Quality Standards Trouble Chinese Exporters

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia

Market Overview

Trade Scenario

Consumption Trends

Salmon Market Sees Growth

Australian Prawn Market

Challenges

Seafood Imports

Hong Kong

India

Market Overview

Problems Confronting Fish Farming/Processed Fish Products Industry

Freshwater Aquaculture

Brackish Water Aquaculture

Marine Capture

Expansion of Processed Seafood Segment

Market Structure

Use of Technology

Indonesia

Market Overview

Korea

Market Overview

Imports Remain Firm

Malaysia

Market Overview

Malaysian Processors Seek Alternatives

New Zealand

Market Overview

Innovations Drive the Market

Pakistan

Market Overview

Extinction Leads to Exports Shortage

Philippines

Market Overview

List of Seafood Processors in Philippines

Woes of the Tuna Industry

Competitive Scenario

Taiwan

Market Overview

Methods of Consumption

Salmon

Halibut

Catfish

Trout

Thailand

Market Overview

A Major Tuna Producer

Thai Shrimp Exports to Grow in Future

Free Trade Agreement with Japan to Bolster Seafood Exports

Vietnam

Vietnam Embarks on Expansion of Fisheries Sector

Trade Scenario - Exports Witness Strong Growth

B. Market Analytics



9.6 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

The Middle East: A Nascent and Growing Market

Limited Freshwater Resources and Land Scarcity Hampers Aquaculture in Africa

Focus on Select Regional Markets

The UAE

Israel

Iran

South Africa

B. Market Analytics



9.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



9.7.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Brazilian Fisheries & Seafood Sector:

An Overview

Outlook Remain Promising

B. Market Analytics



9.7.2 Rest of Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Argentina

Market Overview

Chile

Market Overview

Domestic Consumption of Fish

Restructuring of the Chilean Salmon Industry

Mexico

Peru

B. Market Analytics



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 239)

The United States (46)

Canada (11)

Japan (8)

Europe (123) France (9) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (16) Italy (11) Spain (18) Rest of Europe (65)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (45)

Latin America (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bam08

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fish and Seafood



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.