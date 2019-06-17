Sol-Gel Technologies to Host Analyst & Investor Day on July 25, 2019

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. EST to 11:00 a.m. EST at the Maxwell Hotel in New York City.



/EIN News/ -- The event will include updates regarding our clinical development programs, commercial plans, and plans for advancing new pipeline candidates into clinical studies.

The event will feature presentations by management and leading dermatologists including:

Linda Stein Gold, MD., Director of Dermatology Clinical Research at Henry Ford Health System

For registration and more information on the Analyst & Investor Day, please visit Solgel.troutaccess.com

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel’s current product candidate pipeline consists of late-stage branded product candidates that leverage our proprietary, silica-based microencapsulation technology platform, and several generic product candidates across multiple indications. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:

Chiara Russo

Solebury Trout

+1-617-221-9197

crusso@soleburytrout.com



Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.



