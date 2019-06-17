RYAH Medtech Inc. enters Canadian market, signs distribution agreement with Northern Green Canada Inc.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Northern Green Canada Inc. (“NGC”) for the distribution of the RYAH dose-measuring dry herb vaporizers and RYAH proprietary dry herb cartridges in Canada.



“I am pleased to announce the commencement of RYAH’s footprint in Canada via our new distribution agreement. Northern Green Canada is a best-in-class LP with strong European ties that complements our model of delivering IoT devices along with AI powered data analytics in the medical plant industry. We are focused on commercial relationships that will accelerate commercialization of our products abroad, and the agreement with NGC is the first step towards achieving that goal globally,” said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH.

The RYAH vaporizer is a dose accuracy and control device that is able to precisely measure the amount of vapor a patient inhales. By capturing the complete plant strain lab results in conjunction with unprecedented temperature and dose control, RYAH creates a consistent and reliable vaporizing experience along with real-time, state-of-the-art data collection and analysis. The RYAH cloud solution provides doctors and patients with the ability to track which plant strains work best for their specific needs, while continuously collecting data for growers, pharmacies, laboratories and pharma companies to help improve the effectiveness of medical plant dosing. The data is integrated into RYAH’s big-data, AI platform, identifying correlations between plant strains and medical indications.

RYAH is targeting entering into similar agreements in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region in due course.

About RYAH Medtech Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, execution of additional distribution agreements; and the results users may receive from using RYAH; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Hart

Investor Relations

917-658-7878

invest@ryah.com

