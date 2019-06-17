LGI Homes is Now Selling Upgraded Homes at New Community in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is offering brand-new homes at its second community in Birmingham, Alabama.



The brick exterior and open concept living area of the Allatoona floor plan by LGI Homes welcomes families of all sizes.





This new community, Winchester Hills, is located just north of Birmingham in the city of Clay and offers a variety of open floor plans at affordable prices. Homebuyers will appreciate the charming curb appeal that brick accents and front yard landscaping give to each home. All of the CompleteHome™ inventory at Winchester Hills has stunning interiors including granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, 36-inch upper cabinets with crown molding, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights in the kitchen, private master suites and attached garages with Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. Homes range in size from 1,256 sq. ft. to over 2,220 sq. ft. with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

Winchester Hills is only 16 miles from downtown Birmingham, making it commuter-friendly for homebuyers that work in the city. Near the community are a multitude of parks, athletic fields, nature centers and golf courses for those who enjoy the outdoors. At Turkey Creek Falls, a top destination in the area, families will enjoy a picturesque waterfall, swimming and the natural water slide within the stunning nature reserve. Pinson Bicentennial Park and Ruffner Mountain both offer endless outdoor recreation and are within minutes of Winchester Hills. The community is also in close proximity to excellent schools, hospitals and major employers such as the University of Alabama – Birmingham, Regions Financial Corporation and Honda Manufacturing of Alabama.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities and $0 down financing options for qualified buyers. Pricing at Winchester Hills starts in the $180s. For more information on new homes, interested buyers are encouraged to call (833) 887-2023 ext 342 or visit www.LGIHomes.com .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 342

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6379115-9e4a-4161-ac96-ea0236b78e8b

