Fire Extinguisher Market Projections to 2024 - Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fire Extinguishers in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fire Extinguishers Market - A Prelude
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Outlook
Developing Countries Lend Traction to Global Market
Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries
Drones - Emerging as Highly Flexible Firefighting Medium
Smarter Technologies Revolutionizing Firefighting
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Key End-Use Markets - An Overview
Non-Residential Buildings
Residential Buildings
Others
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market Growth Opportunities for Fire Extinguishers
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities
Increasing Inclination towards Safety and Security Boosts the Demand for Fire Extinguishers
Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies - A Key Driver for Fire Extinguishers
Product Innovations Spearhead Growth
Light-Weight Fire Extinguishers
Fine Water Mist (FWM) Portable Fire Extinguisher
Recyclable Thermoplastic Blow Molded Fire Extinguisher
Automated Record Keeping System
Increasing Penetration of Fake Fire Extinguishers - A Grave Concern
Fluorinated Gases & the Discrepancies Surrounding Them
Regulatory Scenario
Standards and Regulations - Their Prominence in the Global Fire Extinguisher Market
NFPA 10
IFC (International Fire Code)
4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovative Fire Safety Systems and Technologies
Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Fire Extinguisher Market
C-Thru Firefighting Helmet
Water Mist Systems
Fire Shelters Fabricated using Space Technology
Firefighting Suits Based on NASA's Space Suit Technology
Fire Extinguishing Grenades
Sonic/Sound Wave Fire Extinguishers
Early Suppression Fast Response (ESFR) Fire Sprinkler Systems
Personalized Vocal Smoke Alarms
Integrated Voice Evacuation & Messaging System
Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD)
Birdi Fire/Carbon Monoxide Detector
Digital Flames
Throwable Fire Extinguisher
Exploding Fireballs
Oval Fire Extinguishers Revolutionizing Building Industry
Key Advantages
Oval, the Fire Extinguisher of Choice of Building Professionals
Other Leading Firefighting Products and Solutions
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fire Extinguisher
Application of Fire Extinguishers
Types of Fire and Technologies to Counter Them
Class A Fire
Class B Fire
Class C Fire
Class D Fire
Class F Fire
Fire Extinguishing Agents
Dry Chemical
Foams
Water
Water Additives
Clean Agents
Class D
Fire Extinguisher Classifications
Fire Extinguisher Types: Based on Pressure
Stored Pressure
Generated Pressure
Fire Extinguisher Types: Based on Agents
Dry Powder Fire Extinguishers
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Fire Extinguishers
Foam-Based and Water-Based Fire Extinguishers
Wet Chemical Extinguishers
Dry Chemical Extinguishers
Cartridge Operated Dry Chemical
Clean Agent
Water Mist Extinguishers
Handheld Fire Extinguishers Based on Country Standards
Fire Extinguisher Signs
Photo-luminescent Fire Extinguishers
The PASS Format
Use of Class K Portable Fire Extinguishers
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Innovations
Fire Depot Introduces the Firechief Lith-ex Fire Extinguisher
Fire Security Gibraltar Launches JE050 Fire Extinguisher
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
US Construction Industry Revival Fuels Growth
Regulatory Overview
Stringent Regulations and Policies Bolster the Demand for Fire Extinguishers
An Overview of Fire Sections and Ratings, and Applications
Fire Protection System Maintenance Standards
Fire Extinguishers for Class A Fire Hazards
International Building Code
Additional Standards Pertaining to Fire Extinguisher Systems
Role of National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association
Trade Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Recovery in Housing Market Drives Demand for Fire Extinguishers
Trade Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strong Growth in Japanese Infrastructure Market to Spur Growth
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Technological Advancements Resulting in Increasingly Safer Fire Extinguishers
Important Changes
Third-Party Certification
Recovery in UK Construction Sector to Drive Demand
Stringent Regulations and Guidelines Drive the Need for Fire Extinguishers
Rise in Fire-Related Hazards Propels the Need for Fire Extinguishers
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
New Standards Drive Demand for Fire Extinguishers
Construction Industry's Expansion Plans Bodes Well for the Fire Extinguisher Market
B. Market Analytics
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Robust Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Propel the Demand for Fire Extinguishers
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Chinese Fire Equipment Market Overview
Sustained Growth in Construction Sector to Support Demand of Fire Extinguishers
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Huge Potential Exists for Fire Safety Equipment in South East Asia
Australia
India
Market Overview
Upsurge in the Construction Sector Offers a Bright Outlook
B. Market Analytics
8.6 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Glimpse into the Middle Eastern Construction Sector
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj18h1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
