Fire Extinguisher Market Projections to 2024 - Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Extinguishers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fire Extinguishers in US$ Million.



The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Amerex Corporation (USA)

BRK Brands, Inc. (USA)

Desautel (France)

Gunnebo India Private Ltd. (India)

Jewel Saffire Products Ltd. (UK)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nationwide Fire Extinguishers (UK)

Protec Fire Detection Plc (UK)

Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland)

United Technologies Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fire Extinguishers Market - A Prelude

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Outlook

Developing Countries Lend Traction to Global Market

Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries

Drones - Emerging as Highly Flexible Firefighting Medium

Smarter Technologies Revolutionizing Firefighting



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Key End-Use Markets - An Overview

Non-Residential Buildings

Residential Buildings

Others

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market Growth Opportunities for Fire Extinguishers

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities

Increasing Inclination towards Safety and Security Boosts the Demand for Fire Extinguishers

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies - A Key Driver for Fire Extinguishers

Product Innovations Spearhead Growth

Light-Weight Fire Extinguishers

Fine Water Mist (FWM) Portable Fire Extinguisher

Recyclable Thermoplastic Blow Molded Fire Extinguisher

Automated Record Keeping System

Increasing Penetration of Fake Fire Extinguishers - A Grave Concern

Fluorinated Gases & the Discrepancies Surrounding Them

Regulatory Scenario

Standards and Regulations - Their Prominence in the Global Fire Extinguisher Market

NFPA 10

IFC (International Fire Code)



4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Innovative Fire Safety Systems and Technologies

Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Fire Extinguisher Market

C-Thru Firefighting Helmet

Water Mist Systems

Fire Shelters Fabricated using Space Technology

Firefighting Suits Based on NASA's Space Suit Technology

Fire Extinguishing Grenades

Sonic/Sound Wave Fire Extinguishers

Early Suppression Fast Response (ESFR) Fire Sprinkler Systems

Personalized Vocal Smoke Alarms

Integrated Voice Evacuation & Messaging System

Video Image Smoke Detection (VISD)

Birdi Fire/Carbon Monoxide Detector

Digital Flames

Throwable Fire Extinguisher

Exploding Fireballs

Oval Fire Extinguishers Revolutionizing Building Industry

Key Advantages

Oval, the Fire Extinguisher of Choice of Building Professionals

Other Leading Firefighting Products and Solutions



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fire Extinguisher

Application of Fire Extinguishers

Types of Fire and Technologies to Counter Them

Class A Fire

Class B Fire

Class C Fire

Class D Fire

Class F Fire

Fire Extinguishing Agents

Dry Chemical

Foams

Water

Water Additives

Clean Agents

Class D

Fire Extinguisher Classifications

Fire Extinguisher Types: Based on Pressure

Stored Pressure

Generated Pressure

Fire Extinguisher Types: Based on Agents

Dry Powder Fire Extinguishers

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Fire Extinguishers

Foam-Based and Water-Based Fire Extinguishers

Wet Chemical Extinguishers

Dry Chemical Extinguishers

Cartridge Operated Dry Chemical

Clean Agent

Water Mist Extinguishers

Handheld Fire Extinguishers Based on Country Standards

Fire Extinguisher Signs

Photo-luminescent Fire Extinguishers

The PASS Format

Use of Class K Portable Fire Extinguishers



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Innovations

Fire Depot Introduces the Firechief Lith-ex Fire Extinguisher

Fire Security Gibraltar Launches JE050 Fire Extinguisher



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

US Construction Industry Revival Fuels Growth

Regulatory Overview

Stringent Regulations and Policies Bolster the Demand for Fire Extinguishers

An Overview of Fire Sections and Ratings, and Applications

Fire Protection System Maintenance Standards

Fire Extinguishers for Class A Fire Hazards

International Building Code

Additional Standards Pertaining to Fire Extinguisher Systems

Role of National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association

Trade Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Recovery in Housing Market Drives Demand for Fire Extinguishers

Trade Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strong Growth in Japanese Infrastructure Market to Spur Growth

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Technological Advancements Resulting in Increasingly Safer Fire Extinguishers

Important Changes

Third-Party Certification

Recovery in UK Construction Sector to Drive Demand

Stringent Regulations and Guidelines Drive the Need for Fire Extinguishers

Rise in Fire-Related Hazards Propels the Need for Fire Extinguishers

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

New Standards Drive Demand for Fire Extinguishers

Construction Industry's Expansion Plans Bodes Well for the Fire Extinguisher Market

B. Market Analytics



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Robust Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Propel the Demand for Fire Extinguishers

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Chinese Fire Equipment Market Overview

Sustained Growth in Construction Sector to Support Demand of Fire Extinguishers

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Huge Potential Exists for Fire Safety Equipment in South East Asia

Australia

India

Market Overview

Upsurge in the Construction Sector Offers a Bright Outlook

B. Market Analytics



8.6 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Glimpse into the Middle Eastern Construction Sector

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 112)

The United States (14)

Canada (2)

Japan (2)

Europe (52) France (4) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (15) Italy (5) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (22)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)

Middle East (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj18h1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fire Protection Materials and Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.