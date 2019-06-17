Nolan Transportation Group Increases Shipment Visibility Across North America with the Descartes MacroPoint™ Solution

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Atlanta-based Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a leading third-party logistics company, has deployed the Descartes MacroPoint™ freight visibility solution to enhance shipment visibility across its rapidly growing North American distribution network.

/EIN News/ -- “Descartes MacroPoint is a vital piece of both our carrier and customer operations at NTG. Our customers can opt to get real-time visibility on every shipment we move. The drivers for our carriers can provide location updates with minimal interactions while in-transit, leaving us with happier carriers who can focus on driving safely,” said Perry Falk, Senior Vice President, Carrier Operations at NTG.

The cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint real-time freight tracking solution gives carriers, brokers, shippers and logistics service providers, like NTG, real-time visibility into the location and status of every load. Using the Descartes solution integrated with its proprietary transportation management system (TMS), NTG is improving the efficiency of transportation operations and communication of in-transit freight status with customers and being more proactive in managing potential supply chain disruptions with intelligent, actionable real-time visibility data.

“We’re pleased that our solution is supporting NTG’s rapid growth and helping to enhance service by delivering improved customer shipment visibility and stronger carrier relationships,” said Brian Hodgson, SVP Industry Strategy at Descartes. “With logistics companies facing greater customer expectations for shipment visibility, having the right technology partner is essential for seamless and reliable tracking services for our customers.”

About Nolan Transportation Group

Nolan Transportation Group is a full-service, third-party logistics company dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Our carrier base consists of over 60,000 independent transportation/trucking companies in facilitating the movement of our customers’ product. We establish long term relationships with our customers based on trust and the highest level of service. For more information, visit www.ntgfreight.com .

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

