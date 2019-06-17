Laboratory Reagents - World Market to 2022: Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Reagents: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Segments by Application Area:



Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies, Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing, Gene Synthesis, PCR Reagents, Enzymes, & Others)

Biochemistry

Cytokine & Chemokine Testing

Cell/Tissue Culture

Carbohydrate Analysis

Immunohistochemistry

Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues, & Others)

The report profiles 160 companies including many key and niche players such as:



A.G. Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Abbott Diagnostics (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

BD Biosciences (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

bioMerieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Exalpha Biologicals, Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Lonza Biologics Ltd. (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Meridian Life Science, Inc. (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Promega Corporation (USA)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

R&D Systems (USA)

SDIX, LLC (USA)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Waters Corp. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Laboratory Reagents: An Introductory Prelude

Growing Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment for Laboratory Reagents

Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Developed Regions to Remain as Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hotspots for Future Growth

Key Factors Influencing Demand for Laboratory Technologies in Developing Nations

A Growing Biotech Sector

Rising Healthcare Awareness

Increased Access to Healthcare

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Pushes Demand for Laboratory Reagents

Review of Select Disease Segments where Use of Reagents is Highly Relevant

Autoimmune Diseases

Cancer

HIV-AIDS

Emphasis on Advanced Disease Diagnosis Methods Underpins Volume Growth

Expanding Role of Contract Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Recent Trends in Contract Manufacturing

Business Models Driving the Need for Contract Manufacturing

Reagents Assume Critical Importance in Molecular Biology Processes

Antibodies: Therapies of Future

Recombinant Antibodies Hold Immense Potential

PCR Reagents Benefit from Growing Popularity of PCR Technologies

qRT-PCR - The Mainstay in Research Laboratories

dPCR Systems - An Emerging Segment

Uptrend in Gene Expression Analysis Steers Momentum for Gene Expression Reagents

Increased Use of Automated Gene Extraction Systems

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Steer Demand for Highly Pure Reagents

Expanding Use Case for Cytokine & Chemokine Immunoassay Reagents

Increased Opportunities for Carbohydrate Analysis Reagents

Types of Carbohydrates: A Snapshot

Areas where Carbohydrate Analysis Gains Prominence in Food Processing

Growing Use of Immunohistochemistry Creates High-Potential Opportunities

Walk Away Instrument Reagents Sense Significant Opportunity

Concerns over Environmental Issues Spur Demand for Environmental Testing Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: A Key Area for Laboratory Reagents

Factors Fuelling Demand for Cell Culture and Tissue Culture Reagents

Biopharmaceuticals - An Opportunity Market

Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues

Cell-Based Vaccine Production

Regenerative Medicine Unfurls Exciting Prospects

Stem Cell Research - A Growing Venue

Transgenic Creation of Life

Trend towards Serum-Free Media

Contract Cell Culture Optimization

Chromatography Reagents Demonstrate Steady Growth

Electrophoresis Reagents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Separation & Purification Products: Important in Academic & Industrial Research

Extraction Kits Continue to Gain Popularity

Reagents Market Gears Up for PoC Tests

POC Tests Seek Modifications in Reagent Application

Liquid-Stable Reagent Formulations Gain Prominence

Complex Reagents Seek Opportunities in Multiplex Assays

Market Sees Significant Shift in Demand Patterns



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Segmentation by Application Area

Molecular Biology

Monoclonal Antibodies

FDA Classification of Monoclonal Antibodies

Types of Monoclonal Antibodies

Murine Monoclonal Antibodies

Human Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies

Applications

Used in Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Regulatory Status

Polyclonal Antibodies

Gene Expression

Gene Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing

Gene Vectors

DNA Cloning

DNA Sequencing

Gene Synthesis

Enzymes

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Overview

PCR Reagents

Reagents and Components used in PCR

Reaction Steps

Denaturation

Annealing

Extension

Biochemistry (IVD)

Cytokine & Chemokine Testing

Chemokines

Classification of Chemokines

Cytokines

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELlSA)

Cell Culture

Cell Culture Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: Overview

Immunohistochemistry

Carbohydrate Analysis

Environmental Testing

End-Use Markets

Academic Segment

Commercial Interests and Issues

Healthcare Entities

Corporate Segment

Biotechnology Companies

Regulatory Guidelines

MSDS and Hazardous Information



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Global Laboratory Reagents Market

M&A Emerges as a Key Business Expansion Tool

Select M&A Deals Announced in the Laboratory Reagents Market (2013-2018)

Vendors Emphasize Novel Distribution Practices to Maintain Competitive Edge



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Altogen Biosystems Introduces AltoFect Transfection Reagent

Visikol Launches Visikol HISTO-M Reagent for Advanced 3D Cell Culture Models



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

General Electric to Spin Off GE Healthcare

Exalpha Biologicals Acquires Gallus Immunotech

Merck Inks Distribution Deal with HistoCyte Laboratories

Merck to Expand Gillingham Distribution Centre in the UK

Merck to Further Expand Life Sciences Production and Distribution Platform in Asia

CellGenix Expands Freiburg Headquarters

Agilent Technologies Acquires Luxcel Biosciences

R-Biopharm Teams Up with ELITechGroup

Sekisui Chemical Snaps Up Veredus Laboratories

Fujifilm Renames Wako Pure Chemical Industries as FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

FUJIFILM to Acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS JAPAN

LGC Acquires Lucigen

Absolute Antibody and Kerafast Merge

Sakura Finetek USA Relocates Genemed Reagents Operations to Torrance Facility

ThermaGenix Inks Global Distribution Agreement with MilliporeSigma for PCR Reagents

Bio-Techne Acquires Atlanta Biologicals

Fujifilm Snaps Up Wako Pure Chemical Industries

LGC Acquires LINK

Denka Seiken Receives FDA's 510k Clearance for sd LDL-C Marker

TTP Labtech Teams Up with Abcam

HTG and Illumina Amend IVD Test Development and Component Supply Deal

Bio-Techne Inks License Agreement with Multiclonal Therapeutics for Research Reagents and Media

Takara Bio USA Acquires WaferGen Bio-systems

Anatrace Acquires Molecular Dimensions

PerkinElmer to Acquire Tulip Diagnostics



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Laboratory Reagents Market by Application Area



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 THE UNITED STATES

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Laboratory Reagents

Market Analysis by Segment

Molecular Biology Reagents

Rating of Factors Contributing to Brand Preference for Monoclonal Antibodies among Researchers (On Scale of 1-5)

Gene Sequencing Reagents

Cytokine & Chemokine Testing (Immunoassay) Reagents

Immunoassay Reagents

Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents

Production and R&D Drive Media, Sera and Reagents Demand

Environmental Testing Reagents

Pesticide Residues

Growing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases & Ageing Population Inflate the Demand

Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics Widens Market Scope

High Uptake in Research Applications Widens Market Prospects

Biotechnology Industry - The Way Ahead

Competitive Scenario

Leading Specialist Companies by Segment Type - Electrophoresis, PCR/Labeling and Detection Reagents, Research Reagents, and Molecular Biology Reagents

B. Market Analytics



7.2 CANADA

Market Analysis



7.3 JAPAN

A. Market Analysis

Japan Offers Robust Opportunities

Demographics Drive Demand for Laboratory Processes and Supplies

B. Market Analytics



7.4 EUROPE

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Market Analysis by Segment

Molecular Biology Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture Reagents

Diagnostics Reagents

Reagents Gain from Healthy Momentum in Research Programs

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Germany: The Most Prolific Market in Europe

Uptrend in Analytical Instruments & Supplies Market Bodes Well

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Review of Select Regional Markets

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

B. Market Analytics



7.5 ASIA-PACIFIC

A. Market Analysis

A Rapidly Growing Market for Laboratory Reagents

PCR Reagents Market Set to Make Bigger Gains

Significant Expansion in Cell Culture Market Generates Parallel Opportunities

Uptrend in IVD Space Augurs Well for Market Growth

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Australia and New Zealand

China

Laboratory Equipment and Supplies

India

Laboratory Equipment and Supplies

In Vitro Diagnostics

Taiwan

B. Market Analytics



7.6 LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7.7 REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 160 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 187)

The United States (114)

Canada (4)

Japan (8)

Europe (52) France (4) Germany (11) The United Kingdom (9) Italy (3) Spain (5) Rest of Europe (20)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

