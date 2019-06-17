Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook 2015-2022 - Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prostate Cancer Therapeutics in US$ Million by the following Segments: Hormone Therapy, and Other Therapies.
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
An Insight in the Global Market for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market
Current & Future Analysis
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
An Insight into the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
Market Outlook & Trends
Zytiga (Abiraterone acetate): The Market Leader
Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
Hormone Therapies to Dominate Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
Key Prostate Cancer Hormone Therapy Drugs & Companies: 2017
Targeted Therapy
The New Frontier of Cancer Treatment
Radiotherapy
Gaining Prominence
Metastatic Prostate Cancer
Apt for Precision Oncology
Launch of Generic Drugs to Place Established Players in Jeopardy
Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Prostate Cancer
Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer
Small Cap Companies: A Target of Private Capital Financing
Cost Analysis of Currently Available Treatment
Growth Drivers
Rise in Prostate Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth
Awareness Drives European Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
Minimally Invasive Devices to Gain Share in Emerging Markets
Supportive Cancer Drugs Contribute to Growth
Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
Developments in Proteomics Favor Market
Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes
Growth Restraints
Costly & Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance
Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity
Multiple Drug Resistance
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval
Challenges Faced by Patients and Clinicians in Diagnosis and Treatment
Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials
Select Recent Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Failures
High Development Costs Retracts Manufacturers in Developing Countries
Pipeline of Drugs in Clinical Trials
New Products to Bolster Sales of Prostate Cancer Therapeutics
Select Prostate Cancer Drugs in the Pipeline (2018)
Marine Sponge-Derived Compound Shows Promise against Prostate Cancer
New Combination Treatment for Advanced mCRPC
Risk of Alzheimer's dampens the Market
Innovations & Advancements
Research and Development Findings
Additional Tests to be used with PSA for Better Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer
New Approaches in Diagnosis and Staging of Prostate Cancer
New Developments in Treatment Methods and Diet Strategies
Innovative mCRPC Treatment Options to Enhance Quality of Life
New Drug Class (sphingolipid pathway inhibitor) Shows Potential for Slowing down Growth
Neural Stem Cell Therapy: Revolutionary Step to Combat Cancer
Ailanthone Identified as Potential Therapeutic for the Treatment of CRPC
Laser Activated Treatment for Prostate Cancer Developed
Photodynamic Therapy Offers Potential to Treat Prostate Cancer
Combination of Therapies under Research
Future Research Strategies to Benefit from Open Access Publishing
Innovations in Drug Delivery: A Key Factor in Product Differentiation
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cancer: A Major Health Crisis in the Modern World
Prostate
Structure
Pituitary Gland
Testes
Prostate Cancer
A Primer
Key Facts
Screening/Detection of Prostate Cancer
Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)
Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS)
PSA Blood Test
Strategies to Enhance Screening/Detection of Prostate Cancer
Improved PSA Testing
Total PSA, Free PSA and PSA-Alpha-1-Protease Inhibitor Levels
Insulin-like Growth Factor (IGF-1) and Intact IGF-Binding Protien-3 (IGF-BP3)
GSTP1 Methylation Levels and Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Microbubble Ultrasound
Staging of Prostate Cancer
Gleason Score
Gleason Score and Grading of Prostate Cancer
TNM Staging
T-Staging Analysis of Prostate Cancer
Genetic & Non-Genetic Factors
Hereditary or Genetic Factors
Non-Genetic or Environmental Factors
Prevention of Cancer
Role of Diet in Prostate Cancer
Treatment Options for Prostate Cancer
Hormonal Therapy
Medical Hormone Therapy
LHRH Analogs
Dose of LHRH Agonists for Advance Prostate Carcinoma Treatment
Anti-Androgens
Anti-Androgen Monotherapy
Orchiectomy
Side Effects of Orchiectomy
Time to Start Hormonal Therapy
Strategies to Enhance Hormonal Treatment
Combination Therapy
Intermittent Therapy
Radiation Therapy
Brachytherapy
Treatment Procedure
Benefits of Brachytherapy
Drawbacks of Brachytherapy
High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)
Side Effects of Radiotherapy
Strategies to Enhance Radiation Treatment
Chemotherapy
Risks Associated with Chemotherapy
Surgical Procedures for Prostate Cancer
Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)
Prostatectomy and Lymph Node Dissection
Radical Prostatectomy
Cryosurgery
Advantages of Cryosurgery:
Disadvantages of Cryosurgery:
Other Treatment Options
Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
Benefits of IMRT
Drawbacks of IMRT
Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT)
High Dose Radiation (HDR) Monotherapy
Drawbacks of HRD
Choosing the Optimal Treatment Method
Recurrent Prostate Cancer
Recurrent Prostate Cancer Subsequent to Surgery
Recurrent Prostate Cancer Subsequent to Radiation Therapy
Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPC)
Select Drugs for Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer
Chemotherapy
Taxotere (Docetaxel)
Bone Complication Treatments
Bisphosphonate Drugs
Radiation Therapy
Strategies to Enhance Recurrent Prostate Cancer Treatment
Chemotherapy
New Regimens
Phase I Clinical Trials
Combination Therapy
Gene Therapy
Targeted Therapy
Selective Endothelia A Receptor Antagonist
(SERA)
Other Select Targeted Therapies
Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
Anti-Angiogenic Drugs
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Radioactive Monoclonal Antibodies
Distribution Channels
3. DRUG APPROVALS AND CLINICAL STUDIES
Janssen Biotech Receives Approval for Erleada
Janssen Pharmaceutical Bags Approval for ZYTIGA for Metastatic High-Risk CSPC
Janssen Biotech Submits Supplemental NDA for ZYTIGA to Treat Early Stage Metastatic Prostate Cancer
Bavarian Nordic to Discontinue Phase 3 PROSPECT Study on mCRPC
Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PROSTVAC
OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Offers Latest Clinical Data of ProscaVax
Pfizer and Astellas Pharma Announces Phase 3 PROSPER Trial Results of XTANDI
EMA Issues Positive Opinion to Include Data in European Label for XTANDI
Cofepris Approves Weizmann Institute Drug TOOKAD Soluble
OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 1 Results of ProscaVax
FDA Accepts Xtandi sNDA by Astellas Pharma for Review
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial Enrollment for 1404
FDA Grants Astrazeneca's Lynparza Breakthrough Therapy Designation
Nanobiotix's Investigational New Drug NBTXR3 Set for First Clinical Trial
Minomic International to Launch Human Trial of Its MAb Technology
Takeda Receives NDA Approval for Leuplin
Progenics Enters into Licensing Agreement with Johns Hopkins for Clinical-Stage PSMA Agent
ZYTIGA Receives FDA Approval for Label Update
Valeant Reports Long-Term results of Phase II STAND Trial of PROVENGE
OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals to Regain Rights on Experimental Drug Custirsen from Teva
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
QIAGEN Commercializes AdnaTest Prostate Cancer Panel AR-V7 for Research Use
GenomeDx Biosciences Launches Decipher Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer
Profound Medical and Siemens Sign Agreement to Launch TULSA- PROTM System
Aeterna Zentaris Begins Promotional Activities for APIFINY Test
Biocept Launches Androgen Receptor Expression Assay for Prostate Cancer Detection
Augmenix Reports Robust Commercial Uptake of SpaceOAR System during Radiotherapy
MDxHealth SA Launches SelectMDx Test in Europe
Bayer Launches Xofigo in Ontario
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to Divest Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to Sanpower Group
AbbVie Enters into Immuno-Oncology Research Collaboration with Harpoon Therapeutics
AstraZeneca Inks Pact with TerSera Therapeutics
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Clovis Oncology Ink a Broad Clinical Collaboration Agreement
J&J Expands Market for Zytiga
Telix Pharmaceuticals Completes Product Collaboration and Purchase Option Agreement with Atlab Pharma
UCLA Sells Xtandi Rights to Royalty Pharma
Aytu BioScience Enters into Study Agreement with Hybridyne Imaging Technologies
Crown Bioscience Signs Licensing Agreement with University of York for PDX Models
Hologic Acquires DiagnoCure's Prostate Cancer Biomarker Assets
Aeterna Zentaris Enters into Co-Marketing Agreement with Armune
Exiqon Acquires Licensing Rights on Prostate Cancer Biomarkers from University Hospital
Mylan Sued for ANDA for Generic Version of Zytiga
Aytu BioScience Acquires Jazz Pharmaceuticals' rights to ProstaScint
OPKO Health to Acquire Bio-Reference Laboratories
Boston Scientific to Acquire American Medical Systems' Urology Portfolio
Valeant to Acquire Dendreon's Assets
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Segmental Analytics
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
A Surging US Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
Prostate Cancer Stats: Opportunity Indicator
Hormone Therapy Dominates Prostate Cancer Drugs Market
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Approved for Ablation of Prostate Tissue
Drug Approvals and Clinical Studies
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Prostate Cancer Stats: Opportunity Indicators
Clinical Trial
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Awareness Drives European Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
HIFU Technology Gaining Momentum in Europe
B.Market Analytics
3a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Sanofi S.A.
A Key France-based Player
B.Market Analytics
3b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Player
B.Market Analytics
3c. ITALY
Market Analysis
3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Prostate Cancer Research in UK
An Insight
Need for Filling up Gaps in Provision of Care
Dearth of Clinical Researchers
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
3e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
3f. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Clinical Studies
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Minimally Invasive Devices to Gain Share in Emerging Markets
Cancer Market in Asia
Australia
India
Clinical Trials
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
