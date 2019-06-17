Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook 2015-2022 - Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prostate Cancer Therapeutics in US$ Million by the following Segments: Hormone Therapy, and Other Therapies.



The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AbbVie, Inc. (USA)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Amgen, Inc. (USA)

Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan)

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)

Debiopharm Group (Switzerland)

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC (USA)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Genentech Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Janssen Biotech, Inc. (USA)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

An Insight in the Global Market for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market

Current & Future Analysis

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

An Insight into the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

Market Outlook & Trends

Zytiga (Abiraterone acetate): The Market Leader

Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Hormone Therapies to Dominate Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

Key Prostate Cancer Hormone Therapy Drugs & Companies: 2017

Targeted Therapy

The New Frontier of Cancer Treatment

Radiotherapy

Gaining Prominence

Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Apt for Precision Oncology

Launch of Generic Drugs to Place Established Players in Jeopardy

Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Prostate Cancer

Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer

Small Cap Companies: A Target of Private Capital Financing

Cost Analysis of Currently Available Treatment

Growth Drivers

Rise in Prostate Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth

Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth

Awareness Drives European Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

Minimally Invasive Devices to Gain Share in Emerging Markets

Supportive Cancer Drugs Contribute to Growth

Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

Developments in Proteomics Favor Market

Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes

Growth Restraints

Costly & Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance

Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity

Multiple Drug Resistance

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval

Challenges Faced by Patients and Clinicians in Diagnosis and Treatment

Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials

Select Recent Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Failures

High Development Costs Retracts Manufacturers in Developing Countries

Pipeline of Drugs in Clinical Trials

New Products to Bolster Sales of Prostate Cancer Therapeutics

Select Prostate Cancer Drugs in the Pipeline (2018)

Marine Sponge-Derived Compound Shows Promise against Prostate Cancer

New Combination Treatment for Advanced mCRPC

Risk of Alzheimer's dampens the Market

Innovations & Advancements

Research and Development Findings

Additional Tests to be used with PSA for Better Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer

New Approaches in Diagnosis and Staging of Prostate Cancer

New Developments in Treatment Methods and Diet Strategies

Innovative mCRPC Treatment Options to Enhance Quality of Life

New Drug Class (sphingolipid pathway inhibitor) Shows Potential for Slowing down Growth

Neural Stem Cell Therapy: Revolutionary Step to Combat Cancer

Ailanthone Identified as Potential Therapeutic for the Treatment of CRPC

Laser Activated Treatment for Prostate Cancer Developed

Photodynamic Therapy Offers Potential to Treat Prostate Cancer

Combination of Therapies under Research

Future Research Strategies to Benefit from Open Access Publishing

Innovations in Drug Delivery: A Key Factor in Product Differentiation



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cancer: A Major Health Crisis in the Modern World

Prostate

Structure

Pituitary Gland

Testes

Prostate Cancer

A Primer

Key Facts

Screening/Detection of Prostate Cancer

Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS)

PSA Blood Test

Strategies to Enhance Screening/Detection of Prostate Cancer

Improved PSA Testing

Total PSA, Free PSA and PSA-Alpha-1-Protease Inhibitor Levels

Insulin-like Growth Factor (IGF-1) and Intact IGF-Binding Protien-3 (IGF-BP3)

GSTP1 Methylation Levels and Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Microbubble Ultrasound

Staging of Prostate Cancer

Gleason Score

Gleason Score and Grading of Prostate Cancer

TNM Staging

T-Staging Analysis of Prostate Cancer

Genetic & Non-Genetic Factors

Hereditary or Genetic Factors

Non-Genetic or Environmental Factors

Prevention of Cancer

Role of Diet in Prostate Cancer

Treatment Options for Prostate Cancer

Hormonal Therapy

Medical Hormone Therapy

LHRH Analogs

Dose of LHRH Agonists for Advance Prostate Carcinoma Treatment

Anti-Androgens

Anti-Androgen Monotherapy

Orchiectomy

Side Effects of Orchiectomy

Time to Start Hormonal Therapy

Strategies to Enhance Hormonal Treatment

Combination Therapy

Intermittent Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Brachytherapy

Treatment Procedure

Benefits of Brachytherapy

Drawbacks of Brachytherapy

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Side Effects of Radiotherapy

Strategies to Enhance Radiation Treatment

Chemotherapy

Risks Associated with Chemotherapy

Surgical Procedures for Prostate Cancer

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

Prostatectomy and Lymph Node Dissection

Radical Prostatectomy

Cryosurgery

Advantages of Cryosurgery:

Disadvantages of Cryosurgery:

Other Treatment Options

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Benefits of IMRT

Drawbacks of IMRT

Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT)

High Dose Radiation (HDR) Monotherapy

Drawbacks of HRD

Choosing the Optimal Treatment Method

Recurrent Prostate Cancer

Recurrent Prostate Cancer Subsequent to Surgery

Recurrent Prostate Cancer Subsequent to Radiation Therapy

Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPC)

Select Drugs for Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer

Chemotherapy

Taxotere (Docetaxel)

Bone Complication Treatments

Bisphosphonate Drugs

Radiation Therapy

Strategies to Enhance Recurrent Prostate Cancer Treatment

Chemotherapy

New Regimens

Phase I Clinical Trials

Combination Therapy

Gene Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Selective Endothelia A Receptor Antagonist

(SERA)

Other Select Targeted Therapies

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Anti-Angiogenic Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Radioactive Monoclonal Antibodies

Distribution Channels



3. DRUG APPROVALS AND CLINICAL STUDIES

Janssen Biotech Receives Approval for Erleada

Janssen Pharmaceutical Bags Approval for ZYTIGA for Metastatic High-Risk CSPC

Janssen Biotech Submits Supplemental NDA for ZYTIGA to Treat Early Stage Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Bavarian Nordic to Discontinue Phase 3 PROSPECT Study on mCRPC

Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PROSTVAC

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Offers Latest Clinical Data of ProscaVax

Pfizer and Astellas Pharma Announces Phase 3 PROSPER Trial Results of XTANDI

EMA Issues Positive Opinion to Include Data in European Label for XTANDI

Cofepris Approves Weizmann Institute Drug TOOKAD Soluble

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 1 Results of ProscaVax

FDA Accepts Xtandi sNDA by Astellas Pharma for Review

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial Enrollment for 1404

FDA Grants Astrazeneca's Lynparza Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Nanobiotix's Investigational New Drug NBTXR3 Set for First Clinical Trial

Minomic International to Launch Human Trial of Its MAb Technology

Takeda Receives NDA Approval for Leuplin

Progenics Enters into Licensing Agreement with Johns Hopkins for Clinical-Stage PSMA Agent

ZYTIGA Receives FDA Approval for Label Update

Valeant Reports Long-Term results of Phase II STAND Trial of PROVENGE

OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals to Regain Rights on Experimental Drug Custirsen from Teva



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

QIAGEN Commercializes AdnaTest Prostate Cancer Panel AR-V7 for Research Use

GenomeDx Biosciences Launches Decipher Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer

Profound Medical and Siemens Sign Agreement to Launch TULSA- PROTM System

Aeterna Zentaris Begins Promotional Activities for APIFINY Test

Biocept Launches Androgen Receptor Expression Assay for Prostate Cancer Detection

Augmenix Reports Robust Commercial Uptake of SpaceOAR System during Radiotherapy

MDxHealth SA Launches SelectMDx Test in Europe

Bayer Launches Xofigo in Ontario



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to Divest Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to Sanpower Group

AbbVie Enters into Immuno-Oncology Research Collaboration with Harpoon Therapeutics

AstraZeneca Inks Pact with TerSera Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Clovis Oncology Ink a Broad Clinical Collaboration Agreement

J&J Expands Market for Zytiga

Telix Pharmaceuticals Completes Product Collaboration and Purchase Option Agreement with Atlab Pharma

UCLA Sells Xtandi Rights to Royalty Pharma

Aytu BioScience Enters into Study Agreement with Hybridyne Imaging Technologies

Crown Bioscience Signs Licensing Agreement with University of York for PDX Models

Hologic Acquires DiagnoCure's Prostate Cancer Biomarker Assets

Aeterna Zentaris Enters into Co-Marketing Agreement with Armune

Exiqon Acquires Licensing Rights on Prostate Cancer Biomarkers from University Hospital

Mylan Sued for ANDA for Generic Version of Zytiga

Aytu BioScience Acquires Jazz Pharmaceuticals' rights to ProstaScint

OPKO Health to Acquire Bio-Reference Laboratories

Boston Scientific to Acquire American Medical Systems' Urology Portfolio

Valeant to Acquire Dendreon's Assets



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Segmental Analytics



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

A Surging US Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

Prostate Cancer Stats: Opportunity Indicator

Hormone Therapy Dominates Prostate Cancer Drugs Market

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Approved for Ablation of Prostate Tissue

Drug Approvals and Clinical Studies

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Prostate Cancer Stats: Opportunity Indicators

Clinical Trial

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Awareness Drives European Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

HIFU Technology Gaining Momentum in Europe

B.Market Analytics

3a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Sanofi S.A.

A Key France-based Player

B.Market Analytics

3b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Player

B.Market Analytics

3c. ITALY

Market Analysis

3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Prostate Cancer Research in UK

An Insight

Need for Filling up Gaps in Provision of Care

Dearth of Clinical Researchers

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

3e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

3f. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Clinical Studies

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Minimally Invasive Devices to Gain Share in Emerging Markets

Cancer Market in Asia

Australia

India

Clinical Trials

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 84)

The United States (47)

Canada (6)

Japan (4)

Europe (23)

- France (5)

- Germany (3)

- The United Kingdom (5)

- Rest of Europe (10)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yj84do

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Prostate Cancer Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.