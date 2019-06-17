World Market for Selective Laser Sintering (2019-2024) to Witness a CAGR of 24% During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selective Laser Sintering Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The selective laser sintering market registered a CAGR of 24%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The demand for selective laser sintering equipment is going to be driven by developed countries, owing to the presence of research and development facilities.



Key Highlights



The adoption of laser sintering printers has increased due to the easy availability of metal and non-metal powders to create prototype models and parts. Furthermore, The laser sintering printers are the most precise when it comes to printing metal parts.

The selective laser sintering technique has shortened the time required for the end products to reach the market, which has resulted in capital savings.

Also, facilities are opting for laser sintering printers due to additional simplification of process by the reduction in the number of machines required to finish the end product.

Market Trends



Research & Development in Various Industries is Going to Fuel the Demand in the Future

The research and development happening across different industries have benefited from the progress of the selective laser sintering market and the automotive sector is expected to continue to be the largest consumer of selective laser sintering equipment in the coming years.

Industries like automobile and aerospace and defense require constant prototyping to study various characteristics. The existing prototyping techniques need more time as compared to laser sintering printers to archive the same level of precision of the model.

Moreover, the companies are no longer required to create and save the molds for prototyping. Also, any correction to the model can be done instantaneously due to which selective laser sintering is being preferred.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

North America is one of the leading adopters of selective laser sintering printers and is considered to be one of the largest markets for selective laser sintering market. The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and increased testing in several industries.

The region has been known to be a pioneer in innovation due to which the demand for prototyping is high. The investment in the research and development in the region in new and emerging technology is relatively high that helps the region maintain the dominance in the market.

Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market. Some of them include 3D Systems and Prodways Group.

Competitive Landscape



The market is underdeveloped with only a few players having commercial solutions. The market is highly consolidated with only a few players holding a significant share of the market. The market is witnessing innovations, which is going to be the driving force for the growth of the market. The major players dominating the Market are 3D Systems and EOS GmbH.



Recent Developments



May 2019 - CIDEAS has invested in EOS 3D printing technology for large thermoplastic parts. CIDEAS serves companies within a host of vertical markets, including aerospace, healthcare, and consumer products.

April 2019 - Enoc partnered with Generation 3D to develop a scale model of its current and future facilities. Generation 3D used selective laser sintering 3D-printing technology for this project.

April 2019 - Formlabs Launched their selective laser sintering printer Fuse 1, which is a low-cost powder-bed machine. The machine is expected to start shipping in the second half of 2019.

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Reduced Time for The End Product to Reach the Market

4.3.2 Increased Investments from Government in North America and Europe

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Additional Capital Expenditure and Restriction in Mass Production

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material

5.1.1 Metal

5.1.2 Plastic

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace and Defence

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Other End-user Industry

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Inc.

6.1.2 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

6.1.3 Farsoon Technologies

6.1.4 Prodways Group

6.1.5 Formlabs Inc.

6.1.6 Ricoh Company Ltd.

6.1.7 Concept Laser GmbH

6.1.8 Renishaw PLC

6.1.9 Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.

6.1.10 Sintratec AG

6.1.11 Sharebot S.R.L.

6.1.12 Red Rock SLS

6.1.13 Aspect Inc.



7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



