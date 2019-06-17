Medical Transcription Services: Worldwide Market Analysis 2016-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024 with Profiles on 103 Players
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Transcription Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Transcription Services in US$ Million. The Global market is analyzed by the following Service Segments: Consultation Reports, History and Physical Report, Operative Report, and Other Reports. The US market is further analyzed by the following Mode: In-House Services, and Outsourced Services.
The report profiles 103 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acusis India (India)
- Audio Dicta Transcription Services (USA)
- Care Technologies India Private Ltd. (India)
- eTransMed, LLC (USA)
- iMedX Inc. (USA)
- M*Modal IP LLC (USA)
- Medical Transcription Services (USA)
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
- TopTrans Company (Philippines)
- Total Transcription Solutions, Inc. (Philippines)
- TransDyne (India)
- TransTech Medical Solutions (USA)
- Vennar Soft Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
At A Glance
Preface
Transcription Services - Critical Component in Government and Industrial Sectors
Medical Transcription Services - Benchmark vs. Need
MT Services and its Benefits to Healthcare Professionals
Making Recall of Patient Information Easy
Medical Transcripts in Digital Format
Saving Healthcare Professionals' Time
Medical Transcription - Marching Ahead amid Technologically Advanced and Automated Environment
Embracing Innovative and Latest Technologies
Current and Future Analysis
US - The Largest Market
Globalization and Medical Transcription
Emergence of New Supply Markets in Eastern Europe and South America
MT Industry Remains Unscathed from Economic Recession
Hospitals Favor MT Services as Market Conditions Toughen
Favorable Economic Trends Positively Influence MT Services Market
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry - Key Growth Indicator
Outsourcing Gathers Steam
Sourcing Strategy/Model: Means to Achieve Business Process
Sole Sourcing - A Model for Increasing Operational Efficiency
Radiology Services Offer Lucrative Outsourcing Prospects
In-house Vis-a-Vis Outsourcing
Offshoring Gains Traction
Off-shoring to Drive Cost-Effectiveness
A Brief Sketch of Major Outsourcing Destinations
India
Philippines
Nearshoring Finds Favor among Businesses
The Debate on Voice Recognition Technology Continues
Speech Recognition Technology - Impact on Medical, Legal and General Transcription
General Transcription
Legal Transcription
Medical Transcription
Front-End Solution Application Still in Nascent Stage
Speech Recognition Editing Services Gain Momentum
Advancements Revolutionize MT
MT: No Longer the Lone Choice for Creation of Medical Records
Is EMR System Really a Threat for MT Services?
ICD-11: Boon or Bane?
Gradual Shift to "VBC" based Pricing Model
Aging Population - A Vital Demography
Preventive Healthcare Trend Offers Potential
Advantages of Medical Transcription Drives Demand
Advanced Technologies to the Rescue
Robotic Automation Makes In Roads in BPO Industry
Social Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies
Growth of Internet-Centered Technologies
Faster Adoption of Cloud-Based Medical Transcription Services
BPO Providers Warm up to Green Computing
Medical Transcription Outsourcing - A Review
Reasons for Outsourcing MT Services
Outsourced MT Services
Advantages of MT Outsourcing
Drawbacks of Outsourcing MT Services
Medical Transcription Offshoring
Offshoring - A Lucrative Option to Curb Business Expenses
Offshoring Barriers
Developing Nations - A Haven for MT Outsourcing Services
4. INNOVATIONS AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS
Digital Technology and Medical Transcription
Adoption of New EHR System
Speech Recognition Technology for the MT Services Market
AI and Voice Transcription
5. MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION - AN OVERVIEW
Types of Transcription
Types of Transcription Services
Medical Transcription - A Core Component for Enduring Healthcare
Medical Documentation - A Critical Task
Medical Transcription Services Come to the Rescue
Medical Transcription Process - At a Glance
A Step-by-Step Approach
A Glimpse of Voice Capturing Equipment/Process
Digital Medical Transcription - A Contemporary Approach
Accuracy - A Critical Factor
What Type of Medical Records are Transcribed?
Medical Transcription Service Specialties
Benefits of Medical Transcription
Disadvantages of Medical Transcription
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
AI based Transcription Services - Startups Challenge the Established Players
Enough Room for New Startups to Test Waters
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product/Service Launches
Vanan Online Services to Launch Vanan Healthcare Service
Surgical Notes Launches SNChart Mobile Transcription Application
TranslateNow Launches TranscribeNow Division
6.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Mediscribes Chosen by the US GSA for Medical Transcription Services
M*Modal Supports FHN's Migration to MEDITECH's Web EHR with M *Modal Fluency Direct
M*Modal Acquires Landmark Transcription
iMedX Receives Contract from Vizient to Provide Medical Transcription Services
Keizer Solutions Acquires Scryptions International
M*Modal Enters into Agreement Under Vizient's Private Label NOVAPLUS
M*Modal Enters into Agreement with Vizient
iMedX Extends Agreement with HealthTrust to Provide Transcription Services
AHS Selects M*Modal for Transcription and Front-End Speech Recognition Platform
M*Modal Expands with New 84 Seat Facility in India
MedAssets-Precyse and Equation Integrate into Single Enterprise - nThrive
iMedX Acquires OzeScribe
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Innovative and Efficient Services Accrue Several Benefits
Mounting Healthcare Spending Offers Robust Opportunities
HIPAA Directive for Privacy of Critical Patient Data
Medical Transcription Industry Resilient to Economic Recession
Outsourcing Opportunities Promote Medical Transcription
Drivers of Offshoring in a Nutshell
Health IT System Unfolds New Opportunities for BPOs
Measures to Mitigate Employee Deficit
Nearshore Strategy Gains Strength
Indian Firms Set Up Onshore Service Centers in US
Offshoring Challenges
The Adoption of ICD-11 - Market Implications
Synergy between Medical Transcription and EMR Technology Essential for Viable Patient Care
EHR - A Threat to Transcription?
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Technological Developments Transforming Medical Transcription Industry
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Asia Pacific Medical Transcription Market
Key Trends Influencing the Asian Market
Sustained Increase in Technological Advancements
Increase in Demand for Skilled Manpower
Increase in Outsourcing of Transcription Services
Easy Worldwide Accessibility
Robust Growth in New Emerging Markets
Why India is the Best Offshore Destination for MT Services?
Philippines - "The Second Offshore Destination of Choice"
Overview of Select Regional Markets
India - A Prelude
The Global Powerhouse for MT Services
Key Destinations
Growth Proponents
New Lease of Life for MT Industry
A Quick Look at the Industry Structure
MT Industry Immune to Global Economic Melt Down
Home-Based Transcription Sector Gaining Traction
Local Government Drive Market Growth
Frenzied Competition Ahead for India
The Changing Role of Indian BPOs
Focus Shifts to Smaller Towns and Cities
KPO Industry Gains Efficiency
Emerging Competition Fails to Affect India's Dominance
India Vis-a-vis Other Global Destinations in KPO Market
Major Challenges Confronting India's BPO Industry
Attrition - The Bane of Indian BPO Sector
Rising Salaries Affect India's Edge as a Cost Competitive Destination
Philippines - A Destination for High-Quality MT Services
High Growth on Cards
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Philippine Government Measures to Brace MT Industry
HIPAA and AAMT Standards - A Key Performance Measure
Nursing Graduates Switch Role
Lack of Aggressive Promotion Perturbs MT Industry
Planned Initiatives for MT Industry Evolution
Malaysia
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 103 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 108)
- The United States (78)
- Canada (5)
- Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccmp9b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Healthcare Services
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.