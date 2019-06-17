Digital Video Recorders (DVRs): Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2022 -- Asia-Pacific is the Largest & Fastest Growing Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Video Recorders (DVRs): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) in Number of Households in Thousands.



The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Arris Group, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Broadcom Corporation (USA)

Channel Master (USA)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Comcast Corporation (USA)

Cox Communications, Inc. (USA)

DISH Network Corporation (USA)

HUMAX Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

NAGRAVISION SA (Switzerland)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Nuvyyo, Inc. (Canada)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Technicolor SA (France)

TiVo, Inc. (USA)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

TV DVRs: The Most Successful Form of Time Shifting TV Viewing Providing Entertainment at the Touch of a Button

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Prime Markets for TV DVRs

Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth

Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Unit Sales



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Digitization of Television Broadcasting Provides the Foundation for DVR Market Growth

Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for the DVRs Market

Analog Switch-Off (ASO) in Select Countries

DVRs Leverage Established DTH & Cable TV Domains to Thrive

Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth

Robust HDTV Penetration Boosts Demand for HD DVRs

Multi-Room DVRs: The New Frontier for Growth

Bottlenecks in On-Site Storage & Focus on Value Added Services Make Networked DVRs (nDVRs) Mainstream

The Growing Trend Towards Cord Cutting Fuels Demand for OTA DVRs

Interest in Cloud DVR Spills Over: A Review of What it Means for Conventional Box Type DVRs

A Review of Select Cloud DVR Platforms

Prevailing Macroeconomic Trends Provide a Fertile Environment for Growth

Growth in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards

Expanding Base of Middle Class Population Shifts Future Growth Opportunities to Emerging Markets

Online Streaming (VOD) Emerges as a Threat to DVRs



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Digital Video Recorders: A Conceptual Definition

Historic Background

Hard-Disk Based DVRs

Advent of Dual-Tuner DVRs

DVR-Integrated Television Sets

VESA-Compatible DVRs

Network Attached Storage DVRs

PC-based DVRs

Mac OS

Linux

Microsoft Windows

Types of DVRs

Standalone Digital Video Recorders

Integrated Set-Top Digital Video Recorders

Remote Storage Digital Video Recorders

Key Media Shifting Concepts

Timeshifting

Placeshifting

Format Shifting/Space Shifting



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the World DVR Market

Top DVR Models: A Brief Overview

Vendors Deploy Innovative Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Amazon Adds New DVR Function to Alexa Smart Assistant

DISH Expands Sling TV Cloud DVR Service

Tablo Rolls Out DVR App for Samsung TVs

Plex Adds DVR Scheduling Feature to its Apple TV App

Channel Master Unveils Stream+ STB DVR

Nuvyyo Announces New Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR

DirecTV Now Introduces True Cloud DVR Cord-Cutting Service

Clikia to Introduce Cloud-based DVR Service

TiVo Releases Bolt Vox DVR with Voice Search Enabled Remote

Sling TV Adds Enhanced DVR Feature to its Live TV Streaming Service

MediaMall Technologies Upgrades PlayOn Cloud DVR with DIRECTV NOW Support

Plex Updates Plex Android App with Timeshifting DVR Functionality

AT&T to Launch Cloud DVR Service to DirecTV Now

Nuvyyo Releases Cord Cutting-Ready Tablo DVR for Nvidia Shield Game Console

Nuvyyo Introduces Tablo DUAL

Dahua Technology Releases Next-Generation Dahua HDCVI 3.0 DVR

Google Adds DVR Feature to Android TV

Dish Introduces Hopper 3 DVR



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Broadcom Completes Redomiciliation to the USA

AT&T Acquires Time Warner

Broadcom to Implement Stock Repurchase Program

Comcast Collaborates with LG for Xfinity TV Clients

Dish Network Consolidates EchoStar DBS and Sling TV Businesses

Really Simple Software Discontinues Operations

Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition

Rovi to Acquire TiVo

Samsung Techwin America Adopts New Name



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: The Prime Market for TV DVRs

DVRs Revolutionize Video Consumption

Ownership Pattern of DVR Homes

Digital Trend Impacts DVRs Too

DVRs Facilitate Parental Control over Children's Viewing Pattern & Control

DVRs Fail to Ebb Live TV Viewing

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe: A Major yet Growing Market

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Eastern Europe: Favorable Growth Prospects

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

France Remains a Lucrative Market

B. Market Analytics



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Leading DVR Market in Europe

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Largest and Fastest Growing Market

China & India Drive Market Momentum

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)

The United States (37)

Canada (1)

Japan (2)

Europe (7) France (2) Germany (1) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

Africa (1)

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

