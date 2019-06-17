Digital Video Recorders (DVRs): Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2022 -- Asia-Pacific is the Largest & Fastest Growing Market
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) in Number of Households in Thousands.
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
TV DVRs: The Most Successful Form of Time Shifting TV Viewing Providing Entertainment at the Touch of a Button
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Prime Markets for TV DVRs
Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth
Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Unit Sales
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Digitization of Television Broadcasting Provides the Foundation for DVR Market Growth
Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for the DVRs Market
Analog Switch-Off (ASO) in Select Countries
DVRs Leverage Established DTH & Cable TV Domains to Thrive
Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth
Robust HDTV Penetration Boosts Demand for HD DVRs
Multi-Room DVRs: The New Frontier for Growth
Bottlenecks in On-Site Storage & Focus on Value Added Services Make Networked DVRs (nDVRs) Mainstream
The Growing Trend Towards Cord Cutting Fuels Demand for OTA DVRs
Interest in Cloud DVR Spills Over: A Review of What it Means for Conventional Box Type DVRs
A Review of Select Cloud DVR Platforms
Prevailing Macroeconomic Trends Provide a Fertile Environment for Growth
Growth in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards
Expanding Base of Middle Class Population Shifts Future Growth Opportunities to Emerging Markets
Online Streaming (VOD) Emerges as a Threat to DVRs
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Digital Video Recorders: A Conceptual Definition
Historic Background
Hard-Disk Based DVRs
Advent of Dual-Tuner DVRs
DVR-Integrated Television Sets
VESA-Compatible DVRs
Network Attached Storage DVRs
PC-based DVRs
Mac OS
Linux
Microsoft Windows
Types of DVRs
Standalone Digital Video Recorders
Integrated Set-Top Digital Video Recorders
Remote Storage Digital Video Recorders
Key Media Shifting Concepts
Timeshifting
Placeshifting
Format Shifting/Space Shifting
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World DVR Market
Top DVR Models: A Brief Overview
Vendors Deploy Innovative Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Amazon Adds New DVR Function to Alexa Smart Assistant
DISH Expands Sling TV Cloud DVR Service
Tablo Rolls Out DVR App for Samsung TVs
Plex Adds DVR Scheduling Feature to its Apple TV App
Channel Master Unveils Stream+ STB DVR
Nuvyyo Announces New Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR
DirecTV Now Introduces True Cloud DVR Cord-Cutting Service
Clikia to Introduce Cloud-based DVR Service
TiVo Releases Bolt Vox DVR with Voice Search Enabled Remote
Sling TV Adds Enhanced DVR Feature to its Live TV Streaming Service
MediaMall Technologies Upgrades PlayOn Cloud DVR with DIRECTV NOW Support
Plex Updates Plex Android App with Timeshifting DVR Functionality
AT&T to Launch Cloud DVR Service to DirecTV Now
Nuvyyo Releases Cord Cutting-Ready Tablo DVR for Nvidia Shield Game Console
Nuvyyo Introduces Tablo DUAL
Dahua Technology Releases Next-Generation Dahua HDCVI 3.0 DVR
Google Adds DVR Feature to Android TV
Dish Introduces Hopper 3 DVR
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Broadcom Completes Redomiciliation to the USA
AT&T Acquires Time Warner
Broadcom to Implement Stock Repurchase Program
Comcast Collaborates with LG for Xfinity TV Clients
Dish Network Consolidates EchoStar DBS and Sling TV Businesses
Really Simple Software Discontinues Operations
Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition
Rovi to Acquire TiVo
Samsung Techwin America Adopts New Name
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: The Prime Market for TV DVRs
DVRs Revolutionize Video Consumption
Ownership Pattern of DVR Homes
Digital Trend Impacts DVRs Too
DVRs Facilitate Parental Control over Children's Viewing Pattern & Control
DVRs Fail to Ebb Live TV Viewing
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe: A Major yet Growing Market
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Eastern Europe: Favorable Growth Prospects
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
France Remains a Lucrative Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
B. Market Analytics
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Leading DVR Market in Europe
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Largest and Fastest Growing Market
China & India Drive Market Momentum
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
