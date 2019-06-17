Rob Salafia of Protagonist Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are the main character of our own authentic story. We know what we want, and we drive the action to get it. But, at the same time, we play many other roles in other people's stories. When you move into a leadership role, it is much the same. We must know what we want and bring our best self to that role. But we also must realize that it's not about us anymore; it's about creating an environment for others to bring their best self to their roles as well. What kind of experience are you creating for others? Are you showing up as the type of person that can offer that experience?

Rob Salafia is a MIT Leadership Center Master Executive Coach and founder of Protagonist Consulting. He is an authority on executive presence and transformational learning. With two decades of experience as a top leadership development executive and an established career in the performing arts, Rob has a passion for helping leaders develop their presence, tell compelling stories, and establish authentic connections to deliver on their business goals.

“Have you ever worked for someone who truly ‘got’ you? It makes you want to work harder, contribute more. Leaders that recognize the potential in someone else and want to maximize it and put it to the best and highest use are true leaders,” says Salafia. “So, how we show up matters. Our presence creates impact; our empathy creates trust and connection; and our language creates meaning. The more we listen deeply and bring our curiosity to bear, that's when we find real opportunity and synergy.”

What differentiates Salafia’s approach to leadership development is his background in theater.

“Executive presence and stage presence are similar,” says Salafia. “I was a tap dancer and rope-and-wire-walker and I would engage my outdoor audiences directly. If I wasn't interesting, they'd be gone like the wind, so I had to learn how to be present, and, through my energy and physicality, make myself compelling. It was about creating an authentic connection with my audience. It wasn't until I learned how to fully let go and allow my natural confidence to show itself that things began to click. These are all powerful tools for leadership.”

Fast forward 25 years, Salafia founded a company in Boston that used a theater-based methodology for leadership development. Today, in addition to his work as an MIT Leadership Center master executive coach, he is the author of Leading from Your Best Self – published by McGraw-Hill.

“Every human being has the capacity to be extraordinary,” says Salafia. “We all have, at one time or another, experienced what it’s like to be the best version of ourselves. It’s that powerful feeling of being fully present and alive when we have put our gifts and talents to their best and highest use. The book is meant to be an accessible, practical guidebook for understanding what this means to us personally, as well as how we can cultivate this sense of confidence and generosity to our roles as leaders.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Rob Salafia in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 19th at 1pm EST and with Jim Masters on June 26th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Protagonist Consulting, visit www.ProtagonistConsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.