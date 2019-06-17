CopperPoint Announces Re-Election of Board of Directors, Elects Two New Members

Newly Elected Members Mark the Expansion of the CopperPoint Board of Directors to Reflect Company Growth

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies announced Ken Kirk (Chair), Stephen Tully (Vice Chair), Ronnie Lopez, LoriAnn Lowery-Biggers, Judith Patrick, Marc Schmittlein, President & CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, and Don Smith have all been re-elected to the Board of Directors for CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company. Maureen Sweeney and Mike Tully have also been elected as two new members.



As the first election of CopperPoint’s new mutual holding company structure, CopperPoint’s policyholders voted for all nine Board positions. Each elected Board member will serve a staggered term of one to three-years. Survey & Ballot Systems, an independent election administrator, conducted the voting process.

“The CopperPoint footprint has grown and expanded in the southwest and so has our Board,” said Marc Schmittlein, President & CEO of CopperPoint Insurance Companies. “Maureen and Mike are both seasoned finance and business executives who will bring additional expertise to our Board leadership. We are pleased to welcome them to their new roles and look forward to their valuable insights in support of our strategic vision.”

Maureen Sweeney is an experienced global financial services executive with 30 years’ experience including 25 years of leadership in operating and financial roles with Liberty Mutual Group until her retirement in 2017. Her industry expertise includes Insurance and Asset Management. Sweeney has led businesses with profit and loss responsibility in the U.S. and U.K., including a digital startup, and has been a CFO for a complex multi-billion U.S. insurance business. She is the founder and CEO of the global business advisory firm, Crescent Peak.

Mike Tully is the former President and CEO of AAA Arizona where he led the transformation of the organization into one of the most dynamic and fastest growing AAA organizations in the US. During his 18-year tenure with AAA Arizona, he also held COO and CFO positions. Tully serves on the board for the National Association of Corporate Directors Pacific Southwest Chapter and continues to serve on a number of community boards including United Way and McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and is a mentor for the Arizona Commerce Authority Venture Ready Program.

To learn more about each of CopperPoint’s Board of Directors, visit our website .

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies ( www.copperpoint.com ) is a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing six state footprint in the southwestern US, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for policyholders in AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, and UT. It has $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of nearly $1.5 billion and no debt.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of Arizona based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, California based Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, and other CopperPoint insurance entities. All companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Contact Jennifer Johnston jjohnston@copperpoint.com 602.631.2351



