Global Almond Ingredients Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2025 - Nutritional Benefits Offered By Almond Ingredients to Drive the Market

The almond ingredients market was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing snack food industry, inclusions of health-based ingredients, companies rapidly launching almond-based products, associations and organizations promoting almond ingredients industry, and technological advancements enabling the trade of raw material. However, the soaring prices of raw material and instances of allergies toward tree nuts constrain the growth of the almond ingredients market.



Almonds are low in fat and calories and have high-nutrient content. Besides this, almond ingredients are especially suitable for gluten-intolerant consumers. These properties have increased the popularity of almond ingredients across the world as a majority of the global population adopts a healthy and high nutrient diet.



Globally, the health benefits of almond ingredients have led to their large-scale adoption in numerous applications. Changing lifestyles, increasing demand for fortified food products, growing health awareness, increasing instances of lactose & gluten allergies, and growing application sectors are some factors driving the growth of these dairy alternatives.



The key players in this market have a strong presence in Europe and North America. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions. These companies adopted strategies such as expansions, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Almond Ingredients Market

4.2 Almond Ingredients Market: Key Countries, 2018

4.3 Almond Ingredients Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025

4.4 Almond Ingredients Market, By Application, 2019 vs. 2025

4.5 Europe: Almond Ingredients Market, By Type and Country, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Patent Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Nutritional Benefits Offered By Almond Ingredients to Drive the Market

5.3.1.2 Rapid Increase in Almond-Based New Product Launches By Key Players

5.3.1.2.1 Product Innovations and Variations

5.3.1.2.2 Increase in Adoption of Almonds in Snacks & Processed Food

5.3.1.3 Growing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins & Beverages

5.3.1.3.1 Growing Consumer Preference for A Vegan and Gluten-Free Diets

5.3.1.4 Associations & Organizations Promoting the Nut Ingredient Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Growing Incidences of Almond Allergy Among Consumers

5.3.2.2 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

5.3.2.2.1 Changing Trade Policies

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Demand in the Asia Pacific Market

5.3.3.1.1 Expansions By the Key Players and Resources Present in the Region

5.3.3.2 Potential for Diversification Into Other Application Sectors

5.3.3.3 Technological Advancements Enabling the Trade of Raw Materials

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Food Safety Issues Along the Supply Chain of Almond Trading

5.3.4.2 Complexity in Supply Chain of Almond Ingredients Market



6 Almond Ingredients Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Snacks & Bars

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Health-Based Snacks to Drive the Market

6.3 Bakery & Confectionery

6.3.1 Bakery

6.3.1.1 Increased Usage of Almond Flavor in Baked Foods and Confectionery to Drive the Market

6.3.2 Confectionery

6.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Chocolate Confections With Almond Inclusions Drives the Market

6.4 Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams

6.4.1 Milk Substitutes

6.4.1.1 The Growing Demand for Dairy Alternatives to Drive the Milk-Substitutes Market

6.4.2 Ice Creams

6.4.2.1 The Premium Range of Almond Based Low-Fat Ice Creams are Driving the Market

6.5 Nut & Seed Butters

6.5.1 A Rising Number of Product Innovations to Drive the Market

6.6 RTE Cereals

6.6.1 Rising Trend for Healthy Breakfast Cereals and Muesli to Drive the Market

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Almond Oil and Artisan Foods at A Trending Stage



7 Almond Ingredients Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Whole Almonds

7.2.1 Rise in Trend of Consuming Healthier Food to Drive the Market

7.3 Almond Pieces

7.3.1 Presence of Wide Range Almond Pieces for Various Applications

7.4 Almond Flour

7.4.1 The Demand for Gluten-Free Food Products to Drive the Market

7.5 Almond Paste

7.5.1 Application in Marzipan and Almond Milk to Drive the Market

7.6 Almond Milk

7.6.1 Rise in Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies to Drive the Market for Almond Milk

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Almond Oil and Extracts to Contribute to the Market



8 Almond Ingredients Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolios

9.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

9.4.1 Progressive Companies

9.4.2 Starting Blocks

9.4.3 Responsive Companies

9.4.4 Dynamic Companies

9.5 Competitive Benchmarking for Start-Ups

9.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolios

9.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.6 Ranking of the Key Players, 2018

9.7 Competitive Scenario

9.7.1 Product Launches

9.7.2 Expansions

9.7.3 Acquisitions

9.7.4 Partnerships and Collaborations



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

10.2 Olam International Limited

10.3 Barry Callebaut Group

10.4 Blue Diamond Growers

10.5 John B. Sanfilippo & Son

10.6 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Bain)

10.7 Savencia SA

10.8 Kanegrade Limited

10.9 The Wonderful Company

10.10 Harris Woolf California Almonds

10.11 Treehouse California Almonds

10.12 Royal Nut Company

10.13 Dhler GmbH



