Global Liquid Biopsy Markets to 2023 with Emphasis on Cancer

The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2017, 2018 and 2023 (forecasted).
This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why a liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy. The report discusses several significant, large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.
Liquid biopsy-enabling technologies are coming to the forefront and provide significant market growth momentum to the industry. Downstream analysis technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR are progressing in capabilities, efficiency and costs. Upstream technologies such as microfluidics, cell-free DNA capture and isolation, cell capture and DNA amplification are also making significant progress.
The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through November 2018. Industry subsectors analyzed include advanced sequencing instruments, droplet digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction), target enrichment, single-cell DNA polymerase, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), fetal-cell NIPT, CTC (circulating tumor cell) capture and detection and liquid biopsy.
Liquid biopsy is also gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders, medical societies and insurance payors.
As a result, liquid biopsy is penetrating into attractive clinical applications including average-risk, noninvasive prenatal testing and cancer therapy guidance and monitoring. Based on these trends, liquid biopsy markets are emerging rapidly and the need for industry and market characterization is great. The outstanding growth potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics makes it particularly timely for preparing this updated report.
Market data covers 2017, 2018 and 2023 (forecasted).
More than 175 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report.
This research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through November 2018, including key alliance trends.
The Report Includes:
- 27 data tables and 70 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Regional dynamics of the liquid biopsy diagnostics market covering North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world covering other emerging economies
- Discussion of major drivers, current trends and global outlook of liquid biopsy technologies, their growth potential and factors that influence the market
- Examination of various conventional biopsy methods and highlight how liquid biopsy enabling technologies address the issues and are gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders
- Comparative study of liquid biopsy with conventional biopsy technologies and coverage of their respective biomarkers
- Comprehensive company profiles of key market players within the industry, including Apocell Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Clinical Genomics Technologies, Exact Sciences Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Overview
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy vs. Traditional Biopsy
- Markets
- Forces Driving Growth
- Key Trends
- Key Developments in Liquid Biopsy
- Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
- Cancer Genomics
- Invasive Prenatal Testing
- Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
- Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
- CTC Workflow
- Liquid Biopsy vs. Conventional Biopsy
- Cancer Testing
Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Initiatives
- Immunomonitor Consortium (2018)
- Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program (2018)
- Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care (2018)
- Precancer Atlas (2018)
- TopMed (2017)
- Blood Profiling Atlas (2016)
- Human Cell Atlas (2016)
- Population Sequencing Projects (2016)
- Cancer-ID (2015)
- Precision Medicine Initiative (2015)
- Early Cancer Detection Consortium (2014)
- CTC Trap Consortium (2012)
- EpiFemCare (2012)
- Single-Cell Research (2012)
- Cambridge Single-Cell Analysis Core Facility
- Harvard Medical School Single-Cell Core
- Mayo Medical Genome Facility
- National Center for Single-Cell Biology
- Single-Cell Analysis Core
- UC San Francisco Single-Cell Analysis Center
- Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium (2010)
- Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis Program
- Single-Cell Proteomics and Lipidomics Project
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Introduction
- Cancer Applications
- Precision Medicine
- Cancer Biomarker Status
- Cancer Market Segments
- NIPT Applications
- Transplant Diagnostic Applications
Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Industry
- Introduction
- Advanced Sequencing Instruments Industry
- NGS Instrument Industry
- MiSeq
- NextSeq
- MiniSeq
- ISeq 100
- Ion Torrent
- PromethIon
- MinIon
- GridION X5
- Third-Generation Sequencing Industry
- Droplet Digital PCR Industry
- Target Enrichment and Amplification Industry
- Single-cell DNA Polymerase Industry
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry
- Fetal Cell NIPT Industry
- CTC Capture and Detection Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry
Chapter 8 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Trends
Chapter 9 Liquid Biopsy Markets
- Forces Driving Growth
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Application
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarker Type
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Analysis Platform
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Analysis Purpose
- Geographic Markets
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Cancer Markets
- Cancer Market by Disease Indication
- Cancer Market by Analysis Purpose
- Cancer Market by Biomarker Class
- Cancer Market by Analysis Method
- Breast Cancer Market
- Colorectal Cancer Market
- Hematological Cancer Market
- Lung Cancer Market
- Pan-Cancer Market
- Transplant Markets
- Regional Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Circulating Tumor Cell Patents
- Exosome Patents
- Cell-free DNA Patents
- Liquid Biopsy and Sequencing-Related Patent Issues
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Accuragen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Akadeum Life Sciences
- Alcediag
- Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
- Angle Plc
- Apocell Inc.
- Apostle Inc.
- Arcedi Biotech Aps
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Atreca Inc.
- Aviva Biosciences
- Baylor Genetics
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Bellwether Bio Inc.
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Bgi Shenzhen
- Biocartis Nv
- Biocept Inc.
- Biocore Co. Ltd.
- Biodesix Inc.
- Biofluidica Inc.
- Biogazelle
- Biomarx Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Ltd.
- Biovendor-Laboratorni Medicina A.S.
- Bluestar Genomics Inc.
- Boreal Genomics
- Cancer Genetics Inc.
- Caredx Inc.
- Cegat Gmbh
- Cellmax Life
- Cell Microsystems Inc.
- Celsee Diagnostics
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene Theranostics
- Circulomics Inc.
- Clinical Genomics Technologies
- Codiak Biosciences
- Color Genomics
- Cs Genetics Ltd.
- Cygnus Biosciences Co. Ltd.
- Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.
- Cytotrack Aps
- Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.
- Diacarta Inc.
- Diagnologix Llc
- Diagnomics
- Direct Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Dna Electronics Ltd.
- Dnalytics
- Dnanexus Inc.
- Dovetail Genomics Llc
- Envision Genomics
- Epic Sciences Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Exosome Sciences Inc.
- Expedeon Ag
- Ezlife Bio Inc.
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
- Freenome Inc.
- Genapsys Inc.
- Genedx Inc.
- Geneseq Biosciences Pty Ltd.
- Genetics Research Llc
- Genomatix Gmbh
- Genomic Health Inc.
- Genomoncology
- Genospace
- Genexosome Technologies Inc.
- Gigagen Inc.
- Golden Helix
- Grail Inc.
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Helitec
- Helix Opco Llc
- Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Immunovia Ab
- Inex Innovations Exchange Pte. Ltd.
- Inivata Ltd.
- Interpace Diagnostics Llc
- Invitae Inc.
- Invivoscribe Inc.
- Jbs Science Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.
- Lexent Bio Inc.
- Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.
- Mammoth Biosciences Inc.
- Mdna Life Sciences Inc.
- Mdxhealth Inc.
- Medgenome Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Medomics Llc
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa
- Merck Kgaa
- Molecular Health Gmbh
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Namocell Inc.
- Nanostring Technologies Inc.
- Nanoview Biosciences Inc.
- Natera Inc.
- Naveris Inc.
- Neogenomics Laboratories
- New England Biolabs
- New Oncology Gmbh
- Nipd Genetics
- N-Of-One Inc.
- Novogene Co. Ltd.
- Nugen Technologies Inc.
- Nuprobe Inc.
- Nx Prenatal Inc.
- Oncocyte Corp.
- Oncodna S.A.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Pangaea Oncology
- Paradigm Diagnostics Inc.
- Parseq Lab Co. Ltd.
- Pathway Genomics Corp.
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.
- Pieriandx
- Portable Genomics Llc
- Precipio Inc.
- Predicine Inc.
- Premaitha Health Plc
- Prenetics
- Provista Diagnostics Inc.
- Qiagen Nv
- Quantapore Inc.
- Quantum Biosystems Inc.
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Rarecells Sas
- Rarecyte Inc.
- Real Time Genomics Inc.
- Resolution Bioscience Inc.
- Roche Holding Ag
- Screencell
- Seekin
- Sengenics Ltd.
- Sequencing.Com
- Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Sophia Genetics
- Spera Medical
- Sphere Fluidics Ltd.
- Stilla Technologies
- Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Stratos Genomics Inc.
- Syapse
- Sysmex Inostics Gmbh
- Tai Diagnostics Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thorne Diagnostics Inc.
- Transplant Genomics
- Trovagene Inc.
- Twinstrand Biosciences
- Two Pore Guys Inc.
- Tymora Analytical Operations Llc
- Ubiquity Genomics Inc.
- Vortex Biosciences
- Vela Diagnostics
- Volitionrx
- Vortex Biosciences
- Xing Technologies Llc
- Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.
