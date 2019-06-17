India Air Purifier Markets, 2014-2019, 2019, & 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA and Activated Carbon, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone, Ion Ozone, HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon and Others), By End Use, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian air purifier market stood at $ 49 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% during 2019-2024 to reach over $ 220 million by 2024, on the back of rising expenditure on health and wellness products along with growing awareness regarding hazardous effects of air pollution.

In addition, growing technological advancements, rising incidences of respiratory diseases, surging disposable income and growing urban population are expected to boost the demand for air purifiers in the country during forecast period. Some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on air purifiers market in India are aggressive marketing strategies and the demand for premium products.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian air purifier market are Eureka Forbes Ltd., Philips India Ltd., Honeywell International Pvt Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Blueair India Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited, Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt Ltd., etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Air Purifier Market Overview



5. India Air Purifier Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Filter Type (HEPA and Activated Carbon, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone, Ion Ozone, HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon and Others)

5.2.2. By End Use (Residential, Commercial & Industrial)

5.2.2.1. By Commercial End User

5.2.2.2. By Industrial End User

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Leading City

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Filter Type

5.3.2. By Region

5.3.3. By End Use



6. India HEPA and Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End Use

6.3. Product Benchmarking



7. India HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone Air Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End Use

7.3. Product Benchmarking



8. India Ion Ozone Air Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use

8.3. Product Benchmarking



9. India HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use

9.3. Product Benchmarking



10. India Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifiers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End Use

10.3. Product Benchmarking



11. India Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By End Use

11.3. Product Benchmarking



12. India Other Air Purifiers Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume



13. Supply Chain Analysis



14. Import - Export Analysis



15. Market Dynamics

15.1. Drivers

15.2. Challenges



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



18. India Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Outlook

19.2. Company Profiles

19.2.1. Philips India Ltd.

19.2.2. Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd.

19.2.3. Eureka Forbes Ltd.

19.2.4. Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited

19.2.5. Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

19.2.6. Blueair India Pvt. Ltd.

19.2.7. Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

19.2.8. Kent RO Systems Ltd.

19.2.9. Mankastu Impex Private Limited

19.2.10. Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.



20. Strategic Recommendations



