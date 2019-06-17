Outlook on the Global Thermoformed Plastics Market 2017-2023 - Key Players are Associated Thermoforming, Bardes Plastics, Clear Lam Packaging, Display Pack, and Fiber Pad

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoformed Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Synopsis



49 data tables and 19 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of thermoformed plastics and their global markets

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Quantification of consumption markets for major types of plastics used as thermoformed materials into each of their major applications, which include rigid food and healthcare packaging, automobiles, building products, and an array of consumer and industrial/commercial products

Information on the market dynamics of thermoformed plastics, which include resin producers, plastic sheet producers, thermoformers and those in the major industries using these products

A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market

Profiles of the major companies that produce the key plastic materials that are converted into thermoformed products

Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Associated Thermoforming, Bardes Plastics, Clear Lam Packaging, Display Pack, and Fiber Pad.



The global thermoformed plastic market is growing at a significant rate. Thermoformed plastics compete with injection molded and blow molded plastics along with nonplastic materials such as glass, paper, and metals, and they have also undergone several technical advances.



The most prominent resins used in the thermoforming process are:

Polystyrene (PS) and high-impact polystyrene (HIPS)

Polypropylene (PP)

High- and low-density polyethylene (HDPE/LDPE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and other acrylates

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polycarbonate

Other miscellaneous resins

The market for the above resins has been studied in detail, with the global and regional markets analyzed in the following pages.



Thermoformed plastics find wide application in the following major fields:

Food packaging products

Healthcare/medical packaging products

Electronic packaging products

Building, home and construction products

Aerospace and aviation products

Appliances and consumer goods/products

Automotive products

Miscellaneous products

An analysis of the global market as well as the regional markets for these applications has been made.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary



Chapter 3 Technology

Overview of the Thermoforming Process

Advantages of the Thermoforming Process

Disadvantages of the Thermoforming Process

Materials Suitable for Thermoforming

Polymers for Thermoforming Plastics

Various Types of Polymers Used for Thermoforming

Styrene Copolymers

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyesters

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyacrylates

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polycarbonates

Biodegradable Polymers

Other Miscellaneous Resins

Applications of Thermoformed Plastics

Packaging Applications

Food Packaging

Healthcare/Medical Packaging

Retail Packaging

Electronic Packaging

Building and Construction Applications

Automotive Applications

Aerospace and Aviation Applications

Consumer Goods Applications

Miscellaneous Products Application

Thermoforming Processes

Applications of the Thermoforming Process

General Categories of Thermoforming Processes

Thin-gauge Thermoforming

Thick/Heavy-gauge Thermoforming

Vacuum Forming

Pressure Forming

Twin-sheet Forming

Plug Assist Thermoforming

Miscellaneous Thermoforming Processes

Thermoforming Equipment - General Description

Thermoforming Equipment

Operation of Thermoforming Machines

Accessories Involved in Thermoforming Station

Method of Classifying Thermoforming Machines Based on Type of Automation

History of Thermoforming and Equipment

Chapter 4 Market by Technology

Market for Resins Used in the Manufacture of Thermoformed Plastics

Regional Market for Resins Used in Manufacture of Thermoformed Plastics

North American Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics

European Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics

Asia-Pacific Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics

Rest of World Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics

Market for Standard Methods of Thermoforming

Regional Market for Thin-gauge Thermoforming

Market for Types of Heavy/Thick-gauge Thermoforming

Regional Market for Vacuum Thermoforming

Regional Market for Pressure Thermoforming

Regional Market for Mechanical/Matched Die Thermoforming

Regional Market for Plug Assist Thermoforming

Market for Types of Thermoforming Equipment

Regional Market for Heat and Cut-in-place Thermoforming Equipment

Regional Market for In-line Thermoforming Equipment

Regional Market for Two-station Thermoforming Equipment

Regional Market for Other Miscellaneous Thermoforming Equipment

Market for Types of Thermoforming Equipment, Based on General Classification

Regional Market for Manual Thermoforming Equipment

Regional Market for Semiautomatic Thermoforming Equipment

Regional Market for Fully Automatic Thermoforming Equipment

Chapter 5 Market by Application

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Polystyrene/HIPS Resin

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Polypropylene Resin

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with HDPE/LDPE Resin

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with PET Resin

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with PVC Resin

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with ABS Resin

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with PMMA Resin

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Polycarbonate

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Other Miscellaneous Resins

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Food Packaging Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Food Packaging Products

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Medical Packaging Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Medical/ Healthcare Packaging

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Electronic Packaging Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Electronic Packaging Products

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Building and Construction Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Building, Home and Construction Products

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Appliances and Consumer Goods/Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Appliances and Consumer Goods/Products

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Automotive Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Automotive Products

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Aviation Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Aviation Products

Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Other Miscellaneous Products

Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Other Miscellaneous Products

Chapter 6 Patent Review/ New Developments

Importance of Patents

New Thermoformed Plastic Products Developed by Various Companies

Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Global Market for Thermoformed Plastics

North American Market for Thermoformed Plastics

European Market for Thermoformed Plastics

Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoformed Plastics

Rest of World Market for Thermoformed Plastics

Mergers and Acquisitions in Thermoformed Plastic Industry

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

