Outlook on the Global Thermoformed Plastics Market 2017-2023 - Key Players are Associated Thermoforming, Bardes Plastics, Clear Lam Packaging, Display Pack, and Fiber Pad
Report Synopsis
- 49 data tables and 19 additional tables
- A comprehensive overview of thermoformed plastics and their global markets
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Quantification of consumption markets for major types of plastics used as thermoformed materials into each of their major applications, which include rigid food and healthcare packaging, automobiles, building products, and an array of consumer and industrial/commercial products
- Information on the market dynamics of thermoformed plastics, which include resin producers, plastic sheet producers, thermoformers and those in the major industries using these products
- A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market
- Profiles of the major companies that produce the key plastic materials that are converted into thermoformed products
- Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Associated Thermoforming, Bardes Plastics, Clear Lam Packaging, Display Pack, and Fiber Pad.
The global thermoformed plastic market is growing at a significant rate. Thermoformed plastics compete with injection molded and blow molded plastics along with nonplastic materials such as glass, paper, and metals, and they have also undergone several technical advances.
The most prominent resins used in the thermoforming process are:
- Polystyrene (PS) and high-impact polystyrene (HIPS)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- High- and low-density polyethylene (HDPE/LDPE)
- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and other acrylates
- Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
- Polycarbonate
- Other miscellaneous resins
The market for the above resins has been studied in detail, with the global and regional markets analyzed in the following pages.
Thermoformed plastics find wide application in the following major fields:
- Food packaging products
- Healthcare/medical packaging products
- Electronic packaging products
- Building, home and construction products
- Aerospace and aviation products
- Appliances and consumer goods/products
- Automotive products
- Miscellaneous products
An analysis of the global market as well as the regional markets for these applications has been made.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Technology
- Overview of the Thermoforming Process
- Advantages of the Thermoforming Process
- Disadvantages of the Thermoforming Process
- Materials Suitable for Thermoforming
- Polymers for Thermoforming Plastics
- Various Types of Polymers Used for Thermoforming
- Styrene Copolymers
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Polyesters
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyacrylates
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polycarbonates
- Biodegradable Polymers
- Other Miscellaneous Resins
- Applications of Thermoformed Plastics
- Packaging Applications
- Food Packaging
- Healthcare/Medical Packaging
- Retail Packaging
- Electronic Packaging
- Building and Construction Applications
- Automotive Applications
- Aerospace and Aviation Applications
- Consumer Goods Applications
- Miscellaneous Products Application
- Thermoforming Processes
- Applications of the Thermoforming Process
- General Categories of Thermoforming Processes
- Thin-gauge Thermoforming
- Thick/Heavy-gauge Thermoforming
- Vacuum Forming
- Pressure Forming
- Twin-sheet Forming
- Plug Assist Thermoforming
- Miscellaneous Thermoforming Processes
- Thermoforming Equipment - General Description
- Thermoforming Equipment
- Operation of Thermoforming Machines
- Accessories Involved in Thermoforming Station
- Method of Classifying Thermoforming Machines Based on Type of Automation
- History of Thermoforming and Equipment
Chapter 4 Market by Technology
- Market for Resins Used in the Manufacture of Thermoformed Plastics
- Regional Market for Resins Used in Manufacture of Thermoformed Plastics
- North American Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics
- European Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics
- Asia-Pacific Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics
- Rest of World Market for Resins in Thermoformed Plastics
- Market for Standard Methods of Thermoforming
- Regional Market for Thin-gauge Thermoforming
- Market for Types of Heavy/Thick-gauge Thermoforming
- Regional Market for Vacuum Thermoforming
- Regional Market for Pressure Thermoforming
- Regional Market for Mechanical/Matched Die Thermoforming
- Regional Market for Plug Assist Thermoforming
- Market for Types of Thermoforming Equipment
- Regional Market for Heat and Cut-in-place Thermoforming Equipment
- Regional Market for In-line Thermoforming Equipment
- Regional Market for Two-station Thermoforming Equipment
- Regional Market for Other Miscellaneous Thermoforming Equipment
- Market for Types of Thermoforming Equipment, Based on General Classification
- Regional Market for Manual Thermoforming Equipment
- Regional Market for Semiautomatic Thermoforming Equipment
- Regional Market for Fully Automatic Thermoforming Equipment
Chapter 5 Market by Application
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Polystyrene/HIPS Resin
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Polypropylene Resin
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with HDPE/LDPE Resin
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with PET Resin
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with PVC Resin
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with ABS Resin
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with PMMA Resin
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Polycarbonate
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics Manufactured with Other Miscellaneous Resins
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Food Packaging Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Food Packaging Products
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Medical Packaging Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Medical/ Healthcare Packaging
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Electronic Packaging Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Electronic Packaging Products
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Building and Construction Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Building, Home and Construction Products
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Appliances and Consumer Goods/Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Appliances and Consumer Goods/Products
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Automotive Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Automotive Products
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Aviation Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Aviation Products
- Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Other Miscellaneous Products
- Regional Market for Applications of Thermoformed Plastics in Other Miscellaneous Products
Chapter 6 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Importance of Patents
- New Thermoformed Plastic Products Developed by Various Companies
Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Global Market for Thermoformed Plastics
- North American Market for Thermoformed Plastics
- European Market for Thermoformed Plastics
- Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoformed Plastics
- Rest of World Market for Thermoformed Plastics
- Mergers and Acquisitions in Thermoformed Plastic Industry
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
