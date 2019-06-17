Robotics in Global Travel & Tourism, 2019 - Hilton, Royal Caribbean and Expedia are Already Making Use of Robotics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics in Travel & Tourism - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In robotics, Say's law - which states that supply creates its own demand - is revving up ever faster, due to robots becoming progressively cheaper, smarter, more flexible and easier to train. This makes it easier for robots to infiltrate new industries and spawn new use cases at scale. Indeed, with compounding advances in technology, robots are being redefined as essentially physically embodied artificial intelligence (AI) agents.



In 2018 the global robotics market was worth $98 billion, and it will have surpassed $275 billion by 2025. Over the next five years there will be a rapid growth in cloud-based robot services for armies of installed robots and for robots hired on an as-needed basis, especially by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), triggering new demand drivers.



Notable travel and tourism companies already making use of robotics include Hilton, Royal Caribbean, and Expedia. Many more companies are likely to embrace the technology in the coming years as boosts to sagging productivity in services are sought by organizations.



When introducing service robots into day-to-day operations, organizations such as hotels need to start small. This way, management can assess carefully if they are actually beneficial to service quality, or if they are having a negative impact.



Robots can suffer from the same issues that computers face in terms of cybersecurity. If a robot is hacked it can pose huge safety and privacy risks.



Topics Covered



PLAYERS



TRENDS

Robotic use case trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Travel and tourism trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

IMPACT OF ROBOTICS ON THE TRAVEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

The replacement of human service

The ability to efficiently collect more personalized data

Improved accessibility for tourists

Recommendations for travel and tourism companies

VALUE CHAIN

Robot manufacturers

Software components - the brains

Hardware components

COMPANIES SECTION

Public companies

Private companies

GLOSSARY



Companies Mentioned



Hilton

Royal Caribbean

Segway

Henn na Hotels

Savioke

Amadeus

Honda

Toyota

DJI

Intel

