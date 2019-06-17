The Solar Panel Recycling Market in Europe (2019-2024): Key Players are Envaris, Veolia, Experia Solution, GVS, Immark, and Recycle Solar Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe solar panel recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.



Early adoption of renewable energy sources in European countries is the major driver of solar panel recycling market in the region. Growing solar panel waste volume in countries like Germany and France, supported by strict regulation regarding the recycling of solar panels in the region is significantly propelling the growth of Europe Solar Panel Recycling market.



By country, Germany accounts for the major market share owing to the high installation of solar panels in the country since 2000 which is increasing the volume of end-of-life solar panels, thus bolstering the growth of solar panel recycling market.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Envaris, Veolia, Experia Solution, GVS, Immark, and Recycle Solar Technologies among others.



