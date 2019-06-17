The Indian Construction Equipment Market 2016-2025: Driven by Rapid Urbanization, Growing Population, Increasing Government Spending in Infrastructure Projects

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Equipment Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the India construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.



India has become one of the key potential markets for construction equipment. Developing construction sector would act as a key catalyst for the growth of the construction equipment market in India.



Rapid urbanization, growing population, increasing government spending in infrastructure projects, the inflow of foreign direct investment are the major drivers boosting the demand for construction equipment in the country.



In terms of equipment types, construction equipment market is mainly dominated by earthmoving equipment segments such as loaders, excavators and cranes. Earthmoving equipment segment acquired a key market in the overall market in 2018, owing to the increasing number of public-private partnerships and government initiatives such as smart city development projects.

Moreover, with the rapid increase in infrastructure investment and industrial production, the earthmoving equipment segment contributes key revenues in India construction equipment market forecast period.

The report thoroughly covers the market by equipment types, equipment sub-segment types, applications, average selling prices and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



