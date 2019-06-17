Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Forecast to 2022: Global Sales to Reach $4.9 Trillion in 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Convenience Stores Retailing, 2017-2022: Market Size, Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Convenience Stores Retailing, 2017-2022 report provides analysis of current and forecast market data for Convenience store retail sales globally.



Global retail sales through the convenience stores channel reached US$3,256 billion in 2017, rising 6.7% on 2016, and are projected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2017-2022 to reach US$4,902 billion in 2022.



Increasing consumer affinity towards smaller format stores that offer convenience is driving sales in the channel. Moreover, the global recovery in economic growth, coupled with rapid urbanization, has contributed considerably towards the growth of convenience stores in the past few years. Against this backdrop, convenience stores are projected to gain share of the total retail market. Sales through convenience stores reached 20% of the total retail sales in 2017 and are projected to gain share to 22% in 2022.



What else does this report offer?

Current Convenience store market sizes and forecasts to 2022.

Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors.

Convenience store retail sales and fastest-growing markets for Convenience stores.

Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates globally.

Competitive landscape covering market share of major Convenience store and their sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.

Key Highlights



Global convenience stores sales to reach US$4,902 billion in 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region.

Food & grocery dominates channel with a forecast share of 93.6% in 2022.

Convenience retailers develop ranges in response to consumer lifestyle preferences.

Convenience retailers invest in new concept formats.

7-Eleven takes the largest share of the convenience market.

Reasons to Buy



Reliable Convenience store retail sales data globally for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 along with information on largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk.

Explore an in-depth analysis of Convenience store retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans.

Learn from Convenience store retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach.

Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major Convenience store retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.

Topics Covered



Summary Market summary and forecasts Key trends Regional analysis Sector and category analysis Competitive landscape Key strategic partnerships Definitions Methodology

Companies Mentioned



7-Eleven

Pyaterochka

Lawson

Magnit

FamilyMart

Circle K

uSmile

Shell

Spar

Oxxo

Speedway

Casey's General Stores

Americanas Express

Ampm

Love's

Carrefour SA

Pyaterochka

Magnit

Tesco Express

Spar

The Co-op Group (Food)

Dixy

Sainsbury`s Local

Lewiatan

Meiyijia

Alfa

Indomaret

GS25

Easy Joy

Zoom

OK Grocer

FreshStop

Adnoc Oasis

Quickshop

Pick n Pay Express

Yellow

Lulu Express

Alonit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w66u3m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Retail, Convenience Stores and Service Stations



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.