The Hybrid Air Conditioner Market to 2023: Growing Residential Construction Activity is the Key Growth Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Air Conditioner Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hybrid air conditioner market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.



The growing residential construction activity is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of hybrid air conditioner market. The increase in the housing market is mainly propelled by the adoption of modem residential dwellings, improved economic conditions, and increased consumer spending power. At present, household appliances such as hybrid air conditioners are becoming popular in new residential establishments.



The growth in the construction market will also drive the demand for hybrid air conditioners across the globe. Also, investments in the residential construction industry are increasing due to the need for single-family units. Thus, the growth of the residential construction industry and increase in disposable income are expected to drive the demand for household appliances in these establishments, including hybrid air conditioners during the forecast period.



Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization



The competition in the global hybrid air conditioner market has been growing over the years. Also, the preference for innovative and technologically advanced household appliances (including hybrid air conditioners) among consumers is also increasing rapidly. This has compelled the vendors operating in the global hybrid air conditioner market to continually engage in R&D and innovation to sustain in the competitive market environment. Products are innovated in terms of technology, performance, features, and designs.



Also, customers also prefer appliances that are efficient and consume minimal energy resources. To meet such evolving customer needs, vendors are continuously widening their product portfolio. Therefore, with the growing purchasing power and rising disposable income, customers are gradually increasing their spending on household appliances, including the hybrid air conditioner. This has propelled the demand for premium hybrid air conditioners, thereby driving the market.



Long product lifecycle



Hybrid air conditioners available in the market are mainly branded and have reliable quality. These products are made of stainless steel or hard and durable materials and are characterized by longer replacement cycles than those of old air conditioners that are made of less durable materials. Air conditioners are in constant contact with water and have associated risks of rusting; hence, are made of stainless steel or high-grade plastic materials that make these appliances lightweight and durable.



Vendors engage in in-depth R&D of innovative and sustainable materials to extend the operational life of hybrid air conditioners. The average lifespan of hybrid air conditioners is almost 10-15 years, and this lifespan reduces the frequency of product replacements, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Harvest Eco Solutions and HotSpot Energy, makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing residential construction activity and the high efficiency compared with conventional air conditioners will provide considerable growth opportunities to the hybrid air conditioner manufacturers.



Key Players



Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd.

HotSpot Energy Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Solair World International Pte Ltd.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Hybrid solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing

Introduction of user-friendly, convenient, and multifunctional products

Introduction of smart hybrid air conditioners

Other trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd.

HotSpot Energy Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Solair World International Pte Ltd.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvw2kr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Household Appliances, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.