Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2019-2025: Advanced Public Transport System is Expected to Witness the Fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (ATIS, ATMS, ATPS, APTS, EMS), By Application (Road Safety & Security, Public Transport), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intelligent transportation system market size is projected to reach USD 51.09 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to this new report.



Road traffic related deaths have been increasing over the past few years. The usage of ITS to reduce road accidents and to increase safety, in general, is a major driving force for the ITS market. The demand for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication to enhance the road safety is expected to gain momentum over the next few years.



An effective transportation system is critical for the socio-economic development of any country. ITS associations estimate that the use of systems, such as the Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) effectively reduce the travel time by 25% and the waiting time at a signal by 20% to 30%. They also help curb emissions of greenhouse gasses such as methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide. The use of Electronic Tolling Systems (ETS) and ramp metering systems also helps reduce the traffic congestion and maintain the overall traffic flow. The limited space for transportation network expansion is expected to further impact congestion costs, which in turn will fuel the demand over the forecast period.



Intelligent transportation system helps improve the supply chain process performance and yields a high benefit to cost ratio; deploying these systems results in a significantly high ratio (8:1) as compared to a traditional transportation network. Users can also cut down on costs through real-time transportation systems. On account of these factors, transportation service providers have increased the investment in ITS over the past few years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Advanced public transport system is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2025

Stringent regulations to improve driver safety in developed markets of Europe and North America are expected to contribute to the ITS market growth

The U.S. road tolling systems segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%, while public transport segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives and deployments of ITS

Companies Mentioned



ADCCO LLC

Agero, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

EFKON AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Garmin International, Inc.

Iteris, Inc

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Lanner Electronics, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Ricardo PLC

Sensys Networks Incorporation

Siemens AG

Telenav, Inc.

Thales Group

TomTom N.V.

TransCore, L.P.

WS Atkins PLC

Xerox Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qatx98

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Public Transport



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.