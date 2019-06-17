Study: Consumers Reject Brands That Advertise on ‘Fake News’ and Objectionable Content Online

New Harris Poll and DoubleVerify research reports that consumers hold advertisers accountable for the credibility and accuracy of the content they advertise on

/EIN News/ -- The research indicates that the majority of consumers online:

are more likely to engage with brands that advertise beside legitimate content;

are less likely to engage with brands that advertise next to false, objectionable or inflammatory content;

would stop using a brand or product if they viewed the brand’s advertising next to false, objectionable or inflammatory content;

believe that advertisers bear responsibility for ensuring their digital ads run beside trustworthy content.

“Brand safety incidents have an adverse effect on consumer sentiment – with material commercial implications,” said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Consumers are more likely to engage with brands that advertise on credible content and will stop transacting with brands that don’t. The impact to brand reputation and brand equity has lasting effects.”

For the study, 2,010 consumers were polled between May 30 and June 3, 2019. In-depth study findings include:

Two-thirds would stop using a brand if its ad appeared next to fake or offensive content

While online advertising is useful to most consumers today (61%), an overwhelming majority (82%) –say it is important that a brand’s ads appear on content that is safe, accurate and trustworthy.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of consumers would be likely to stop using the brand/product if they viewed the brand’s digital advertising beside false, objectionable or inflammatory content.

An overwhelming majority believe that brands bear responsibility for ensuring their digital ads run beside content that is accurate, safe and trustworthy

Nearly 90% of consumers feel that brands bear responsibility for ensuring their ads run beside content that is safe.

The majority (61%) say both the brand and the publication/outlet where the ad is placed are equally responsible for ensuring content is safe.

With privacy top-of-mind, more than 70% share less data with brands today

Almost 80% of consumers are more aware of how companies collect and use their personal data than they were 12 months ago. As a result of that, 71% of consumers share less data with brands today.

Research Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of DoubleVerify from May 30 – June 3, 2019 among 2,010 US adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tawny Saez tawny.saez@harrisinsights.com or marketing@doubleverify.com.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first- century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit theharrispoll.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

