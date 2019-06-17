Constellium receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the “Corporate Social Responsibility” category

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) announced today that it has received the Groupe PSA 2019 Supplier Award in the “Corporate Social Responsibility” category. Groupe PSA’s annual awards recognize supplier engagement and excellence, and acknowledge the important role that suppliers play in the automaker’s success.



Groupe PSA honored Constellium for its deep and multifaceted commitment to sustainability, which has earned the company recognition from independent organizations including EcoVadis, a rating agency specializing in sustainable development and performance monitoring. EcoVadis assigned Constellium its highest level rating, Gold, for its corporate social responsibility practices in the environment, social, ethics, and supply chain sectors.

Constellium was also selected for the Groupe PSA award because of its responsible supply chain policies and the achievements of its energy efficiency program.

While presenting Constellium with its award, Michelle Wen, executive vice president, Global Purchasing & Supplier Quality at Groupe PSA, said, “This award recognizes Constellium’s dedication to continuously improve its sustainability performance. Constellium’s EcoVadis ranking has progressed regularly over the years, the company has demonstrated its commitment to a responsible supply chain, and is working to make Constellium more energy efficient, with a target of 10% improvement from 2015 to 2020.”

“We are honored and proud to receive this distinction from Groupe PSA, a longstanding partner,” said Catherine Athènes, Vice President Group Sustainability and Public Affairs Europe at Constellium. “This award is a true testament of our commitment to sustainability, and in particular, our responsible purchasing efforts and value chain collaboration. We thank the Groupe PSA team for their continued trust and this vote of confidence.”

Constellium has partnered with Groupe PSA for more than 20 years, developing alloys and solutions from the new model design phase to the start of production. Constellium supplies both aluminium rolled products and structural components to Groupe PSA’s entire vehicle range, including compact SUVs such as the new PEUGEOT 3008 and commercial vans such as the new PEUGEOT Partner. Aluminium continues to be a material of choice for automakers to lightweight vehicles for improved fuel economy, lower emissions and greater electric vehicle range.

Constellium’s sustainability program is built upon four pillars: products, people, operations, and responsible business. We work to improve the footprint of our products’ life cycle throughout the value chain, strive to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for our employees, and give back to the communities in which we operate.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

