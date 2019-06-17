Opsens Solutions Partners With Temai Ingenieros for the Commissioning of an Optical-Based Fuel Monitoring System for a Major Aircraft Manufacturer

PARIS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opsens Inc. ("Opsens" or the "Company") (TSX:OPS) (OTCQX:OPSSF) today announced that Opsens Solutions Inc. ("Opsens Solutions"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, is partnering with Temai Ingenieros S.L. ("Temai") for the commissioning of an optical-based fuel monitoring system for a major aircraft manufacturer.



This agreement comes after over a year of development and ground testing of an aircraft fuel monitoring system based on Opsens Solutions’ fiber optic sensing technology. The aircraft manufacturer was very pleased with the performance of the system and has agreed to proceed with the next phase of testing, which consists of partial flight qualification. This fiber optic aircraft fuel monitoring system is first aimed at aerial refueling aircrafts, a very demanding application for this type of usage.

“Thanks to the outstanding performance of our recently developed and patented fiber-optic differential pressure sensor, the most precise of its kind on the market, we have been able to perform aircraft fuel measurement with a precision never seen before,” said Gaétan Duplain, President of Opsens Solutions.

“We are delighted with the results obtained during the ground-testing phase we performed in collaboration with Opsens Solutions’ products and we foresee a bright future for this type of technology in the aeronautics industry,” said Luis Bussion, Managing Director of Temai.

Opsens Solutions is also proud to announce that it will be exhibiting its fiber-optic sensing solutions at the SIAE Le Bourget 2019, the International Paris Airshow, in France.

About Opsens Inc. ( www.opsens.com )

Opsens focuses mainly on the measure of FFR and dPR in interventional cardiology. Opsens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 60,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

Opsens, through its subsidiary Opsens Solutions ( www.opsens-solutions.com ), is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications such as those found in the aeronautic and aerospace industries.

About Temai

Temai is an aero company dedicated to design, development, qualification and manufacturing of aero electronics and electromechanical equipment in the areas of aeronautics and other high value industrial sectors., focused on design, certification and manufacturing of equipment with complex electronics, highly reliable software under the most stringent airborne standards.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Opsens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

