5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market (2019-2025) Emerging Trends, Technological Innovations, Customer Preference, Growth Strategies, Investment opportunities: Orbis Research

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output - 64-256 antennas) offers performance "up to ten times current 4G networks;" "Low-band 5G" and "Mid-band 5G" use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.

In 2018, the global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Key players listed in the report are Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR), NEC (JP), Mediatek (TW), Cisco (US), Cavium (US), Qorvo (US), and Huawei (CN).

E2E network slicing is a foundation to support diversified 5G services and is key to 5G network architecture evolution. Based on NFV and SDN, physical infrastructure of the future network architecture consists of sites and three-layer DCs. Sites support multiple modes (such as 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi) in the form of macro, micro, and pico base stations to implement the RAN real time function. These functions have high requirements for computing capability and real time performance and require the inclusion of specific dedicated hardware. Threelayer cloud DC consists of computing and storage resources. The bottom layer is the central office DC, which is closest in relative proximity to the base station side. The second layer is the local DC, and the upper layer is the regional DC, with each layer of arranged DCs connected through transport networks.

The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to 5G infrastructure vendors.

The growth of the 5G infrastructure market in North America is likely to be propelled by the growing demand for 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, AR and VR devices, and tablets. Faster connectivity is the most critical requirement for these devices. In North America, the industry segment adopted the high-level automation with the implementation of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine communication (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. For these technologies, high-speed data transfer rate is required to carry out the assigned tasks. In such cases, 5G-enabled data network will serve the purpose. However, companies face major technological design challenges such as power dissipation in massive multiple input and multiple output (MIMO) and inter-cell interference.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offer customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure

2 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Development Status and Outlook

7 China 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application:

Increasing demand for more advanced smart-phones, tablets and other mobile devices is expected to create demand for technologies that can provide high internet speed, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of LTE advanced and 5G market. The report studies the LTE Advanced and 5G market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-lte-advanced-and-5g-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Global 5G Antennas Market 2013-2025: 5G is the latest generation of cellular mobile communications. It succeeds the 4G (LTE-A, WiMax), 3G (UMTS, LTE) and 2G (GSM) systems. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity. The first phase of 5G specifications in Release-15 scheduled to complete by April 2019 is to accommodate the early commercial deployment. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of 5G Antennas by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-5g-antennas-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

5G NR (New Radio) Market 2014-2025: The report studies the 5G NR (New Radio) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-5g-nr-new-radio-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

