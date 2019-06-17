There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,602 in the last 365 days.

Ireland : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Ireland

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

June 17, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Irish economy continues to expand strongly, benefitting from higher net exports by multinational enterprises and robust domestic demand. Accelerating wage growth reflects tight labor market conditions and inflation has started to pick up. Crisis legacies have diminished but some vulnerabilities persist. The outlook remains broadly positive, provided Brexit proceeds in an orderly manner. However, the economy operates near full capacity and an accelerating cyclical momentum could re-ignite a boom-bust dynamic. A no-deal Brexit represents the key downside risk, while escalation in global protectionism and sudden changes in corporate tax planning of multinational enterprises in Ireland could adversely affect the economy and public finances.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/164

English

Publication Date:

June 17, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498319867/1934-7685

Stock No:

1IRLEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

76

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.