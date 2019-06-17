R4G Launches Help a Friend Find Awesome Tech Job Earn $1000 Cruise Reward

www.CruiseforGood.org Refer your family and friends for tech jobs with Recruiting for Good, and enjoy cruise rewards www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from staffing to help fund one nonprofit; and is rewarding referrals to tech candidates with cruise travel savings.

Join us today to enjoy savings on a Virgin Voyage to Celebrate Richard Branson's Bash” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruise for Good is a fun travel reward sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) to inspire community participation and help fund The Ed Asner Family Center. Make tech candidate referrals to earn $1,000 travel reward According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now you can help your family and friends find kickass tech jobs with Recruiting for Good...and you can earn $1,000 in travel saving rewards with Celebrity, Disney, Royal Caribbean, and Virgin Voyages too. "How to Participate in Cruise for Good1) Book a cruise departing in 12 to 36 months.2) Every time, a person introduces a family member or a friend who is looking for a fulltime tech position (Engineering or Information Technology) to Recruiting for Good; and the staffing agency successfully helps the candidate land a great job.3) Recruiting for Good rewards $1,000 toward cruise booking (after 90 days of employment).Carlos Cymerman, adds "We're making a difference fun and rewarding. Join us today to enjoy savings on a Virgin Voyage to Celebrate Richard Branson's Bash ."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com Autism on the Seas, an international organization, has been in collaboration with Royal Caribbean International since 2007 in developing cruise vacation services to accommodate adults and families living with children with Special Needs, including, but not limited to, Autism, Asperger Syndrome, Down Syndrome, Tourette Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and all Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. These services quickly expanded to other cruise lines. www.AutismontheSeas.com Love to have fun making a difference and travel; simply make referrals to help R4G fund The Ed Asner Family Center and earn travel saving rewards with your favorite brands (Celebrity, Disney, Royal Caribbean, and Virgin Voyages too...and so much more). www.CruiseforGood.org The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org Hype is a boutique communications agency that provides brand-strategic PR, Marketing and Social Media services to creative companies. We provide an extremely hands-on approach to client service and a collaborative philosophy that positions us as a preferred resource to members of the media. Dedicated to the entertainment industry as a community, Hype is committed to keen storytelling and promoting the creative process. www.HypeWorld.com



