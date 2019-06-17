CIS partners with Kiosk Solutions to Support Collaborative Business Growth

Partner with Cisin

Cisin extends its list of partners to collaborate with the leading Kiosk manufacturing and design solutions provider, Kiosk.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 12, 2019. As the news comes from an authoritative source at CIS, the leading IT solutions and outsourcing service provider has partnered with Kiosk Information System. CIS is a renowned IT service provider offering a long list of digital solutions, like web development, mobile app development, AI solutions, custom software development, IoT app development, Big Data solutions, enterprise mobility, etc. And on the other end, there is Kiosk Information system that is an established Kiosk design, manufacturing and self-service solutions development company, which offers a large range of solutions including hardware design & manufacturing solutions, custom design, custom software integration, and other retail services.

This new partnership is ready to offer equal share of benefits for CIS as well as Kiosk. CIS can now empower the Kiosk Information system with its great software development, custom app development, requirement-specific functionality integration and security integration expertise. While Kiosk Information system offers CIS a chance to expand its work portfolio as an official partner. Kiosk Information System has a great brand value and huge client base, that can help CIS to further extend its business boundaries.

The head of these operations says, “CIS has been consistently moving forward in the technology field, we have been regularly investing in good partnerships that could help our new and existing clients with end-to-end technology solutions at the best price. Staying at the forefront of technological innovations, Kiosk Information System has earned itself a great reputation in the self-service solutions world. The company provides the best requirement-specific Kiosk solutions for every specific domain across the globe at the right price. And together we could actually help developing purely custom solutions along with futuristic technology solutions in the form of kiosks as well as innovative applications. We are looking forward to a combine business growth, were we could interlink our business operations up to some part and we both can experience combined business growth.”

“CIS as you know is one of the most renowned software solution providers that has been serving over 100 nations. The company is backed by a huge team of developers, designers and strategists who are capable of making the most functional, custom software development solutions and applications for businesses according to their needs. Partnering with CIS opens up a great field of opportunity for Kiosk Information System. We could leverage the great technology development expertise of the huge team of resources at CIS along with expanding our range of services to more custom and requirement specific applications in self-service solutions industry” said an important authority from Kiosk Information System.

As it seems from the new partnership, it will help both the company’s grow in terms of business and opportunities. CIS has recently partnered with Credit, and Trustpilot, and the company is on its way to expand its client base, business offerings and revenue. Following the same pattern, CIS has partnered with Kiosk Information Systemsto help them with inhouse solutions development, add towards more custom self-service solution requirements, etc. With this, it will help CIS to grow its range of business offerings, and client base, that too with a brand like Kiosk Information Systems.

About Kiosk Information Systems

Kiosk Information Systems is a leading Kiosk design and manufacturing company that was established in1993. The company specialises in making custom self-service solutions for various purposes. It has grown as an established innovative Kiosk manufacturer over the years and is looking forward to a global vertical expansion with its purely functional range of custom self-service solutions. The company has successfully deployed over 200,000 units successfully and is growing significantly.

About CIS

CIS or Cyber Infrastructure is a renowned IT solutions and outsourcing service provider serving across 100+ Nations and having physical offices in the US, UK, India, South Africa and Singapore. It is backed by some of the most expert IT professionals who gather to form a huge team of 1000+ developers, designers, data scientists, strategists, managers, etc. The company has been at the forefront of technological innovations and provides a long list of IT solutions including- custom software development solutions, state-of-the-art web development solutions, engaging mobile application development services, pixel-perfect website design solutions, Microsoft app development solutions, enterprise mobility solutions, SAP solutions, open source web application development, Java app development solution, Oracle-based application development solution, Big Data integration solutions, digital assets development services, CAD/CAM architectural solutions, testing automation services, digital marketing solutions, cloud technology solutions, , ITeS, etc.

CIS has been empowering businesses with purely custom and scalable IT solutions for 16+ years now and has served across multifarious domains including – finance, automotive, banking, retail, e-commerce, gaming, manufacturing, logistics, entertainment, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, hi-tech solutions, telecommunications, on-demand industry, etc.

Some notable achievements for CIS:

CMMI Level 3 Certified

• ISO 9001:2018 & ISO 27001Certified

• Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

• SAP Partner

• Magento Silver Solution Partner

• Drupal Association Member

• Google Adwords partner Agency

