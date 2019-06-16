Asian objects coexist in peaceful harmony with fine artworks at Bruneau & Co.'s antiques and fine art auction, June 6th

Chinese Qing Dynasty miniature bronze censer, less than two inches tall and about 2 ½ inches wide, exceptionally detailed throughout with a swelled and lobed body ($8,125). Impressionist winter landscape painting signed by Antonio Cirino (R.I./Italy, 1889-1983), of a meandering stream through a snow-capped forest, with a small bridge ($2,812). Genre painting by Giuseppe Castiglione (Italian, 1829-1908), titled Meditating the Reply, signed “G Castiglione” lower right and displayed in a 24 inch by 20 inch frame ($2,125). Oil on canvas naturalist painting by Jeremiah Wilson (Calif./Pa./Canada, 1824-1899) showing a lakeside farm with windmills as a farmer tends to his cattle and sheep in the foreground ($2,375). Chinese Hu oxblood sang de boeuf porcelain vase from the Qing Dynasty, cemented into a circa 1920 lamp base, overall 14 ¼ inches tall ($2,000).

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine art coexisted in peaceful harmony alongside Asian objects at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ antiques and fine art auction held on Thursday, June 6th, as a fine Chinese Qing Dynasty miniature bronze censer changed hands for $8,125 to take top lot honors, while paintings by Antonio Cirino Giuseppe Castiglione and Jeremiah Wilson also performed well.The auction featured 325 lots from estates across New England, online and in the Cranston gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue. The sale started at 12 noon, while a live-only pre-sale auction, featuring around 150 lots and with no internet bidding, started at 10 am. Online bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com, Invaluable.com and the Bruneau website.“The auction performed well across the board,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer. “It was a thrill to see surprises like the censer and Jeremiah Wilson landscape.”Kevin Bruneau, president and auctioneer of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, added, “I knew from the beginning when I picked that censer out of the China cabinet in the client’s home it was special. For its diminutive size it was of a very fine quality.”The Chinese Qing Dynasty miniature bronze censer was diminutive in the truest sense of the word, as the palm-sized object was less than two inches tall and about 2 ½ inches wide. It was exceptionally detailed throughout and featured a swelled and lobed body with intricate taotie lug handles on four small pad feet. The underside of the censer bore the six-character Qing mark.Following are additional highlights from the auction. All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.An Impressionist oil on canvas winter landscape painting by Antonio Cirino (R.I./Italy, 1889-1983), depicting a meandering stream through a snow-capped forest, with a small walking bridge in the background, went to a determined bidder for $2,812. The signed work was accompanied by personal correspondence between Cirino and his family, Christmas cards and other ephemera.A genre painting of a beautiful young lady by Giuseppe Castiglione (Italian, 1829-1908), titled Meditating the Reply, sold within estimate for $2,125. The work, signed “G Castiglione” lower right and displayed in a 24 inch by 20 inch frame, showed a young woman in lavish attire, seated at a table draped with an Oriental tapestry pondering her response with a quill and paper in hand.An oil on canvas naturalist painting by Jeremiah Wilson (Calif./Pa./Canada, 1824-1899) showing a lakeside farm with windmills as a farmer tended to his cattle and sheep in the foreground under a pink-purple sky, and a castle in the distant background, rose to $2,375. The painting, housed in a 40 inch by 61 ½ inch frame, was signed and dated (“J. Wilson 1859”) lower left on the rockery.A Chinese Hu oxblood sang de boeuf porcelain vase from the Qing Dynasty, cemented into a circa 1920 lamp base, overall 14 ¼ inches tall, changed hands for $2,000. The vase had a flared rim over a square swelled body on a rough foot, with a puddled celadon glaze to the underside of the foot. Sang de boeuf (French for oxblood) is a rich deep red glaze, created using copper oxide.Other noteworthy lots included a vintage French Louis Vuitton original monogram style leather and wood hat box, made in the 20th century and monogrammed “P” on the sides ($2,250); and a complete set of 2016 factory-sealed Small Lie painted cast vinyl figures by the American artist and designer known as KAWS (b. 1974), published by Medicom Toy (Tokyo), 11 inches tall.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and firm’s calendar of upcoming events, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted frequently. To contact the company via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980. Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always seeking quality consignments for future sales. Call or email to inquire.# # # #



