Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan’s Meeting with Portuguese Minister of National Defense João Cravinho

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 14, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-156-19

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman provided the following readout:

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met with Portuguese Minister of National Defense João Cravinho today at the Pentagon to reaffirm the defense relationship between the United States and Portugal.

The leaders discussed a broad range of national security issues, including implications of China’s global rise and a range of threats facing the NATO alliance, to include cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and terrorism. They agreed to continue working together on NATO burden-sharing and defense modernization priorities.

Secretary Shanahan reiterated U.S. commitment to trans-Atlantic security, and both leaders agreed to continue working together to address growing security challenges on NATO’s southern flank.