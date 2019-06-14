Matt Movin' aims to change the rap game

Matthew Long, also known by his stage name "Matt Movin'" aims to change the game in Chattanooga, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Movin’ aims to change the entire rap gameChattanooga Tennessee, United States: Round Table Affiliation is proud to announce their artist and the return of Matthew Long also known as “Matt Movin’,” Mr. Movin’ is a rapper, singer, entrepreneur, philosophist, and veteran to this industry. He has previously opened for people such as Project Pat and more. Recently, he released 14 songs on the new mixtape “Basic Instincts” which is up on Spinrilla now.14 years ago, he began writing poetry due to the fact that his family was heavily involved in publishing and the music industry. He stated that his first influence was listening to records and 45s with his Grandmother and Mother. On and off rapping publicly under many different names throughout his career he ended up with one foot in the door, shortly thereafter there were some legal situations that would begin to stagnate his progress. He returned home and did nothing but gain momentum compared to that previous situation.Matt Movin’, his family, as well as everyone at The Round Table Affiliation are all very positive individuals, regardless of personal trials and tribulations. They remain strong through whatever may be thrown at them. The main difference between Matt Movin’ and other artists out right now is the amount of time, lessons, and real dedication that have been applied to his unique sound. This includes his insane lyrical delivery that potentially gains the acknowledgment from any potential fan or business associate. from the get-go. He will not stop until something is done about the trials he has faced and his message is portrayed. This is what is usually referred to as real hip-hop.To learn more, please visit https://www.mattmovin.com/ Or his Instagram page @iammattmovinTo this day, Matt Movin is in a state of consistent development working to be the best artist and entertainer humanly possible. When someone could influence millions with their work. Coming out of a small town already influencing thousands especially, it is a very special thing. When you’re listening to Mr. Movin’ he has songs for every mood and every vibe possible from the calm sounds of “Used 2 be Mine” to the party vibes of “Two” he undoubtedly covers every angle.This very unique, tamed, yet untamed element has earned him praise from a lot of respectable influential individuals. Mr. Movin’ stated that he did not want to “publicly speak on peoples’ names” at the time we askedHis work has been explosive throughout multiple social platforms, which include but are not limited to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and multiple streaming platforms like Spotify. You guys need to keep a watchful eye on Mr. Movin’ here. I’m telling you that this man and his team are determined to make a change. A respectable change at that.For more information, please visitMedia ContactPatrick N. 423-451-6477 or p.nelson9287@gmail.com###



