Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington REIT (Washington Real Estate Investment Trust – NYSE: WRE), a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce 2nd Quarter 2019 earnings in a press release to be issued on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after the U.S. market close.



The Conference Call for 2nd Quarter 2019 earnings is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference Call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205 International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the Conference Call will be available until Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 1-919-882-2331 Conference ID: 41513

The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call will be available on the investor section of Washington REIT's website at http://www.washreit.com. On-line playback of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the Conference Call.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. The Company’s portfolio of 53 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 5,953 multifamily apartment units. These 53 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 18 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

CONTACT:

Tejal Engman

Vice President of Investor Relations

E-Mail: tengman@washreit.com



