MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma against Mammoth Energy…

Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is August 6, 2019

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TUSK) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Mammoth between October 19, 2017 through June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion;



specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and



as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



/EIN News/ -- On June 5, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Caught Up in Federal Probes.” According to the article, the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General is investigating one of Mammoth’s subsidiaries to determine how the company “came to dominate the power restoration efforts” in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a related criminal investigation.



On this news, Mammoth’s share price fell $5.09 per share, or over 45%, over two trading sessions to close at $6.11 on June 6, 2019.

