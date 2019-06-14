Save the Date for Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch Model Grand Opening June 29th in Menifee

/EIN News/ -- MENIFEE, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the date for the highly anticipated debut of Valor by Richmond American Homes, the newest single-family neighborhood coming to popular Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee. The collection’s can’t-miss Model Grand Opening happens on Saturday, June 29th, giving homebuyers a first chance to tour three stunning one- and two-story home floorplans , each thoughtfully crafted to meet the needs of today’s modern families. Bright, open living spaces characterize the beautiful home designs, offering up to approximately 3,520 square feet with three to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, large Great Rooms for family time, contemporary kitchens with islands, flex rooms or studies per plan, versatile upper-level lofts, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, and up to three-car garages. Countless customization opportunities are available to suit personal tastes, including options like gourmet kitchens, first-floor bedrooms, formal dining rooms, light-filled morning rooms, extended covered patios and much more. Prices are anticipated to start from the mid $400,000s.



The newest addition to the popular Audie Murphy Ranch masterplan, Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch offers inspired ranch and two-story floor plans with hundreds of exciting personalization options to bring your vision to life, including a relaxing covered patio, 3-car garage and gourmet kitchen. Residents will enjoy easy access to resort-style amenities, lush parks, an amphitheater, brand-new elementary school and much more! Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch also boasts proximity to open space and abundant recreation opportunities.





Set in the #1 master-planned community in Menifee , residents of Valor enjoy the extraordinary perks of an Audie Murphy Ranch lifestyle with year-round access to vast parks, scenic trails, resort-style amenities , and community events that bring family and friends together. Plus, the prime location is near great schools, including the new onsite elementary school, close to freeways, and just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and more.



For further details about Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch, come to the exciting Model Grand Opening on June 29th. To learn more about Audie Murphy Ranch’s seven other popular home collections selling now, visit models at individual neighborhoods or go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com .

“Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch fulfills every expectation of modern living with beautiful single-family homes and endless customization options that homebuyers will absolutely love,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Mark your calendars for June 29th to be one of the first to tour Valor’s gorgeous model homes and find the ideal floorplan for your family.”

In addition to the upcoming Valor collection, Audie Murphy Ranch is currently selling homes at seven other premier single-family neighborhoods, each showcasing quality craftsmanship by the nation’s finest homebuilders.

Kingston by Meritage Homes offers lovely one- and two-story homes, each packed with advanced energy-efficient features. Spanning from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet, floorplans feature open living spaces with three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, comfortable Great Rooms, modern kitchens with islands, flex rooms, covered patios, and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the high $300,000s.

Savannah by Brookfield Residential presents captivating one- and two-story designs, spanning from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet with three to six bedrooms, two to four baths and three-bay garages. Homes are enhanced by oversized Great Rooms leading to covered outdoor rooms, gourmet kitchens, versatile bonus rooms, optional offices and flex rooms per plan. Connected Home technology is included with every home, allowing residents to remotely control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more right from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Tribute by D.R. Horton offers beautifully designed one- and two-story detached homes, which include a unique floorplan that features a multi-generational suite with separate entrance. Spanning from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet, the residences are distinguished by four to five bedrooms, up to four baths, contemporary kitchens with islands, quiet dens, upper-level lofts or teen rooms per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Vaquero by Richmond American Homes offers superbly planned single-family homes spanning from approximately 2,295 to 2,920 square feet. Spacious one- and two-story designs captivate with three to five bedrooms, up to three baths, large Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with oversized islands, studies or flex rooms per plan, upper-level lofts, charming covered porches and up to three-car garages. Personalization options range from covered patios and second-story decks to lavish master suites and quaint morning rooms. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Dakota by Woodside Homes features an enticing selection of single-family home designs priced from the mid $400,000s. The roomy floorplans span up to approximately 2,849 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, large Great Rooms, private studies in select plans, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Customization opportunities range from a convenient kitchen island, first-floor bedroom and a game room to a fireplace, outdoor living area and more. Every home also includes a solar package for optimum energy-efficiency.

Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes presents seven distinctive one- and two-story single-family designs with open-concept interiors spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. The impressive array of floorplans showcase three to four bedrooms, including a convenient first-floor bedroom, up to three baths, expansive Great Rooms, modern kitchens, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, an upstairs bonus room, two-car garages, and energy efficient features like solar included. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Final homes are now selling at The Ridge by Richmond American Homes, a popular home address with beautiful one- and two-story detached designs spanning from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet. Open living spaces showcase three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite, up to four and one-half baths, a flex room or study, upper-level lofts, three-car garages, and outdoor areas with optional covered patios. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Audie Murphy Ranch offers everything today’s homeowners want for a vibrant, active lifestyle, including outstanding resort-style amenities, sprawling parks and picturesque trails. The Ranch House and The Plunge are two popular master-plan amenities, which combined offer an expansive 3,149-square foot recreation center, several swimming pools, a tot lot, game area, cozy firepit, BBQ and picnic spaces, plus a grassy amphitheater. Spirit Park, the 11-acre Sports Park and 3.4-acre Silver Star Park bring the best outdoor activities to life with features that include lighted tennis courts, multiple basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, walking trails, a skate park, a playground and more.

Homeowners with children appreciate inclusion in a well-respected school district that includes the state-of-the-art Táawila Elementary School, which is located onsite at Audie Murphy Ranch, as well as Herk Bouris Elementary School, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School. Charter school options include the K–12 Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee. All schools strive to provide a quality education with a focus on academic excellence and are charting respectably on the new California Dashboard system.



The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.

To learn more, please visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com .

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

