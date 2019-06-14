CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in HL, CYH, and BOX of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of HL, CYH, and BOX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

CLASS PERIOD: March 19, 2018 to May 8, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 23, 2019

Throughout the class period, HL allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Nevada operations were losing cash due to a multitude of problems identified by Defendants during Hecla’s due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period, and (b) as a result, Defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

CLASS PERIOD: February 20, 2017 to February 27, 2018

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 29, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) that the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) that, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) that, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

CLASS PERIOD: November 28, 2018 to June 3, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 5, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

