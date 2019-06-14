STG ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sunlands Technology Group - STG

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) resulting from allegations that Sunlands may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 23, 2018, Sunlands completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), issuing 13 million American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) priced at $11.50 per share. On May 28, 2019, Sunlands announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, which included a net loss of $16.8 million, and advised investors that the Company's “new student enrollments declined, and gross billings were down 28.6% year-over-year.”

Following this news, Sunlands’ ADR price fell $0.19 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $2.75 per share on May 29, 2019, representing a total decline of $8.75 per share, or 76.09%, from the IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Sunlands investors. If you purchased shares of Sunlands please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1598.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

