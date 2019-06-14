Emerald Health Therapeutics Applauds the Government of Canada for the Release of Final Ingestible Regulations

Final regulatory framework positions Emerald for further growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF) is pleased that today the Government of Canada released the final regulatory framework for ingestibles and edibles.



“The clarity of the final regulatory framework provides is important for Emerald in bringing our new product categories such as vape pens, ingestibles and edibles to market,” said Allan Rewak, VP Communications and Stakeholder Relations. “We applaud the government for providing this certainty today.”

The regulatory framework announced by Health Canada prohibits product forms that could be appealing to children and youth, combine alcohol or nicotine with cannabis and restrict production of infused cannabis products to dedicated licenced cannabis facilities approved by Health Canada.

“We see today’s announcement as a positive step forward and a validation of our plan,” said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, Emerald’s Executive Chairman and President. “In anticipation of the restrictions placed on production for infused cannabis products, we worked with our strategic partner the Factors Group to fully segment their Kelowna plant into a separate processing facility. As a result of this early action, I am pleased to say that the Factors Group is working to complete construction in the near term, with the final evidence package to be submitted to Health Canada shortly thereafter.”

Emerald’s partnership with the Factors Group is anticipated to greatly assist the Company in overcoming processing bottlenecks in the Canadian marketplace for extraction and ingestible processing due to the restrictions on allowable production facilities. Once fully operational, the Factors Group will be capable of converting up to 1 million kg of biomass into value added products, beginning with soft-gels.

The regulations announced today will come into force on October 17th, 2019, which when combined with the statutory 60-day notification period for new product forms, will allow Emerald to introduce new ingestible product categories to market in the December – January timeframe.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms joint venture in BC is licensed and fully planted in the first of its two 1.1 million square foot greenhouses. The capacity of each greenhouse is estimated to exceed 75,000 kg of cannabis annually. Emerald’s Verdélite operation in Saint Eustache, Québec is completing the build-out of its 88,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility and is scaling up production. Emerald has contracted for approximately 1,200 acres of hemp in 2019 to 2022 with the objective of extracting low-cost cannabidiol. Emerald has secured exclusive strategic partnerships for large scale extraction and softgel encapsulation, as well as for proprietary technology to enhance cannabinoid bioavailability. Its team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agri-business, and marketing, and is focused on developing proprietary, value-added cannabis products for medical and adult-use customers.

Emerald is part of the Emerald Group , which represents a broad array of companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products aimed at providing wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system.

Rob Hill, Chief Financial Officer

(800) 757 3536 Ext. # 5

Emerald Media Relations

Allan Rewak

(647) 206-1231

arewak@emeraldhealth.ca

Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

