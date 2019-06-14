SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Whitestone REIT – WSR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) from May 9, 2018 through February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Whitestone investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Whitestone class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/whitestone-reit/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Whitestone lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) Whitestone’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) Whitestone’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Whitestone’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com



