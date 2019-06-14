Verizon to build fiber-based video distribution network connecting NBA’s 29 arenas

Strategic fiber build and high-speed video broadcast network to support high-definition viewing experience for NBA fans

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced an agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to create a high-speed network that connects all twenty-nine arenas that host NBA teams using Verizon’s fiber network to deliver high quality-video to fans. The improved network capabilities enable the league to offer 1080p resolution on all broadcasts and support up to thirty new cameras being installed in NBA arenas.



/EIN News/ -- Each arena will be connected with two diversely routed 100G fiber circuits, increasing the network bandwidth by tenfold and offering full redundancies to help ensure fans never miss a moment of the action.

“The NBA is a leader in bringing innovative, high quality viewing experiences to fans outside the arena,” said George Fischer, SVP and president of Verizon Enterprise. “By combining the benefits of our multi-use strategic fiber deployment build and video broadcast distribution capabilities to be provided by our Verizon Media’s media services, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver on what the NBA expects for its fans.”

The fiber network will be managed using Verizon’s Wavelength Services, and each arena will be connected to network hubs in Newark, NJ and Atlanta, GA. A dedicated virtual network operation center in Dulles, VA will be operated by Verizon Media during game time to monitor real-time video traffic quality and data across the network.

The new video distribution network and fiber connectivity will be live starting in the second half of 2020.

